Sports Notebook: Elite tournaments draw top competitors

Several high school golfers from the area competed in the Fort Worth Junior Golf Championships recently.
From the Aledo boys team, Parker Scaling finished seventh in the Championship Flight for boys 14-18, shooting 296 for four rounds at the Colonial Country Club (77-70-74-75). Ben Huxtable placed 12th in the Third Flight, shooting 336 (82-84-82-88), and Evan Pennington was third in the Fourth Flight, shooting 85.
Brock's Garrett Leek placed second in the Second Flight, shooting 303 (80-70-73-80), while Keiton Hoster was eighth in the First Flight with a 319 (78-77-81-83).
From the Aledo girls, Rylee Gabbert was 11th in the Third Flight, shooting 289 (103-90-96) and Deyton Deller tied for fourth in the Division III First Flight. She shot 196, which included a 107 in the opening 18-hole round and subsequent nine-hole rounds of 46 and 43.
Leek also played in the Texas-Oklahoma Boys Open Golf Championship recently. He tied for sixth with a 222 score (78-72-72).
ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Texas Girls Coaches Association
Softball
Brock: Lauren Lightfoot, Ashtyn McAda.
Peaster; Julia Garcia, Emily Hungerford.
Aledo: Brynn Hellman.
Texas High School Coaches Association
Boys Golf
Aledo: Austin Griffith, first team; Andrew Lane, honorable mention.
Baseball
Aledo: Trevor Bruno, first team; Trevor Stone, honorable mention; Kannon Brown, honorable mention.
Brock: Doc Bruner, honorable mention; Christian Stites, honorable mention.
Weatherford: Preston Edison, first team; Waylon Wilder, first team; Amon Pool, second team; Kade Spooner, honorable mention.
Boys track
Aledo: Brevin McCoy, first team; Harrison Tillman, first team.
Girls track
Aledo: Erin Weiss, elite; Mackenzie Lyon, honorable mention.
Softball
Aledo: Brynn Hellman, second team; Hannah Andrews, honorable mention; Mykayla Stroud, honorable mention.
THREE FROM AREA IN NATIONAL HS FINALS RODEO
Three competitors from Weatherford will be competing in the National High School Finals Rodeo sponsored by the National High School Rodeo Association July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyoming. They qualified by winning their respective events at the recent Texas High School Rodeo Association Finals in Abilene.
Leighton Berry won the bareback competition, Lane Cooper took the top spot in boys cutting, and Sheridan Clark was first in girls cutting.
Narrowly missing a berth was Zane Huffman of Poolville in boys cutting, finishing sixth. The top four in each event qualified for nationals.
Shaylee Hindman of Peaster placed ninth in barrel racing.
UPCOMING SPORTS CAMPS
Brock
Football, July 17-20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for incoming grades K-6, 3-6 p.m. for incoming grades 7-9, Brock High School football field. Cost $75 for pre-registered campers, $90 first day of camp, this includes a T-shirt. Bring cleated style shoes and regular workout shorts. Check-in for K-6 camp is 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for grades 7-9. This is not a contact football camp. Send registration information and payment to Brock Football Camp, 1202 Tanglewood Dr., Weatherford, Texas 76087. Make checks payable to Chad Worrell, Brock Football Camp.
Weatherford Community Education
Archery, July 17-21, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., ages 9-up, Bowie Learning Center. Cost $99. Contact 817-698-2806 or http://comed.weatherfordisd.com.
