Aledo Bearcats, Brock Eagles ranked atop early polls in DC

The Bible of Texas high school football, "Dave Campbell's Texas Football," has hit newstands. Fans all over the state grabbed their issue and began flipping to their respective district to see where their favorite team is picked to finish.
Two area teams are not only predicted to win their districts, but are also atop the state rankings, according to coaches, the magazine reported. The Aledo Bearcats are No. 1 in Class 5A and the Brock Eagles are No. 1 in Class 3A.
The magazine staff has the Bearcats ranked second in 5A behind Manvel. They have the Eagles No. 3 in Class 3A Division I behind Cameron Yoe and Halletsville.
The Bearcats return three offensive and six defensive starters from last season's 16-0 Class 5A Division II state champions, their sixth state title in eight years. The Eagles return four offensive and five defensive starters from a 13-1 squad that reached the state quarterfinals.
Other area teams and their predicted finishes according to the magazine include:
▪ Weatherford Kangaroos (2-8 overall, 1-5 in district last season), seventh in District 3-6A, four offensive, eight defensive returning starters.
▪ Millsap Bulldogs (3-7, 0-5), sixth in District 5-3A Division II, nine offensive, eight defensive returning starters.
▪ Willow Park Trinity Eagles (10-3, 5-1, state semifinals), third in Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division 3, District 2, six offensive, six defensive starters returning.
▪ Weatherford Christian Lions (4-7, 1-3, regional semifinals), fourth in TAPPS Six-Man Division 2, District 2, five offensive, five defensive starters returning.
DC PRESEASON PLAYER ACCOLADES
Aledo running back Jase McClellan has been honored three times by "Dave Campbell's." He is the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and is on the publication's Top 25 Sophomores list. He is also a preseason all-state selection.
McClellan rushed for 1,527 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.
Joining McClellan on the preseason all-state team from Aledo is senior defensive lineman James William. Bearcats defensive back Jefferey Carter is among the Top 100 Juniors.
In Class 3A, Brock senior defensive lineman Skylar Collier is the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and a preseason all-state pick.
BROCK ALL-STARS
Three Brock junior athletes will be playing in all-star games next week as part of the Texas Girls Coaches Association Summer Clinic in Austin.
Rylee Lavender is participating for the Red Team in the Class 1A-4A Basketball All-Star Game Tuesday, July 11. The game begins at 7 p.m. at Austin Bowie High School, 4103 W. Slaughter Ln.
Also at 7 p.m., Anarenee Beyer and Mattye Tyler will be playing in the 1A-4A Softball All-Star Game at the Noack Softball Complex, 5300 Crainway Dr. They will also be on the Red Team.
WEATHERFORD WILD SWIM RESULTS
Weatherford Meet
Wild gold medal winners
▪ Girls 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay
Saphira Buchfink, Georgia Farhat, Elizabeth Enlow, Allie, 2:40.37.
▪ Boys 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay
Landry Crickman, Noah Enlow, Matthew Merrifield, Kaleb Oestreich, 2:27.11.
▪ Girls 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay
Brooke Anderson, Abbie Lane, Jamie Lehmer, Abby Morrison, 1:54.01.
▪ Girls 6-Under 25 Yard Freestyle
Julie Nortier, 26.51
▪ Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
Allie Lane, 32.50
▪ Boys 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle
Noah Enlow, 1:04.50
▪ Girls 15-17 100 Yard Freestyle
Hannah Farber, 56.14
▪ Women 40-Over 100 Yard Freestyle
Kimberly Lawler, 1:00.01
▪ Girls 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke
Allie Lane, 22.56
▪ Boys 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke
Weldon Thompson, 21.00
▪ Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
Abbie Farber, 31.52
▪ Girls 15-17 50 Yard Backstroke
Hannah Farber, 29.90
▪ Men 25-39 50 Yard Backstroke
Clinton Miller, 44.95
▪ Women 40-Over 50 Yard Backstroke
Kimberly Lawler, 35.25
▪ Girls 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke
Elizabeth Enlow, 22.18
▪ Boys 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke
Noah Farber, 22.11
▪ Girls 15-17 50 Yard Breaststroke
Sydney Wolfenberger, 39.71
▪ Boys 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
Eagan Dennett, 33.88
▪ Girls 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly
Abby Morrison, 23.87
▪ Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle
Allie Lane, 17.76
▪ Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
Abbie Lane, 21.78
▪ Girls 15-17 50 Yard Freestyle
Hannah Farber, 25.00
▪ Women 40-Over 50 Yard Freestyle
Kimberly Lawler, 26.85
▪ Girls 9-10 100 Yard IM
Elizabeth Enlow, 3:12.29
▪ Boys 11-12 100 Yard IM
Matthew Merrifield, 2:50.64
▪ Girls 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle
Brooke Anderson, 2:38.78
▪ Women 18-Over 200 Yard Freestyle
Kimberly Lawler, 2:55.25
▪ Girls 8-Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Gianna Buchfink, Clara Enlow, Sydni Kellam, Avalon Nortier, 3:22.25
▪ Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Brynlie Camp, Reese Haggard, JordanNickols, Madison Pulis, 2:29.68
Landry Crickman, Noah Enlow, Matthew Merrifield, Kaleb Oestreich, 2:07.20
