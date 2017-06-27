Area schools claim spots as Lone Star Cup leaders

Once again area schools had strong showings in the University Interscholastic League's Lone Star Cup standings.
While much of the award is based on athletics, it also encompasses not only athletic success, also success in state and area marching band, academics and one-act play.
Brock finished second in the Class 3A rankings, while Peaster was sixth. In Class 5A Aledo was fourth.
Brock had won the past two Lone Star Cups and four since 2009. This school year, however, they were edged out by Wall in total points, 78-72. Peaster finished with 48.
“We are always excited to be in the running for a Lone Star Cup championship because it indicates that we are having success in many areas, both academically and in extracurricular activities," said Brock Superintendent Scott Drillette. "UIL designs the Lone Star Cup program to recognize the best overall athletic and academic programs in Texas, so it is quite an honor for any school district.
"I congratulate our students and our staff for their commitment to excellence in every program we offer. They are the main reason that we are fortunate enough to experience success at all levels of our district.”
Among Brock's highlights, the boys basketball team reached the state championship game. Peaster's baseball team advanced to the regional finals.
Aledo finished with 78 points. Highland Park won the 5A title with 122 points, followed by Grapevine and Frisco Wakeland tied for second with 84 points each.
It was Highland Park's 10th Lone Star Cup since 1997-98, the most of any school in Texas. That was also the year Aledo won its only Lone Star Cup.
Aledo's football team won its sixth state championship in eight years this past season. They also advanced to state in academics.
“To do well against our fellow districts in UIL Division 5A speaks well of our total program," said Aledo Superintendent Dr. Derek Citty. "My congratulations go out to the coaches, directors, sponsors, parents and, most of all, the students who participate in UIL activities.”
Brock and Aledo are the only two Parker County schools to ever win a Lone Star Cup. Only seven schools in Texas have won more Lone Star Cups than Brock.
Other Lone Star Cup winners this school year were Nazareth in 1A, Sundown in 2A, Argyle in 4A and Conroe The Woodlands in 6A.
