Area players picked for all-state teams

A pair of Peaster standouts led area selections to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State (THSBCA) Team after leading the Greyhounds to what is believed to be the best season in team history.
Meanwhile, Brock placed three on the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) All-State Softball Team following a second consecutive Class 3A State Tournament appearance.
Juniors Matthew Grimes and Evan Hafley were chosen from the Greyhounds by the THSCA, Grimes at first base and Hafley at third. The duo helped the Greyhounds to a berth in the Class 3A Region I finals, a first for the program.
The Greyhounds also won what is believed to the most games in team history, finishing 29-10-1. En route to the regional finals they rallied twice to win best-of-three series.
"Both Evan and Matthew had big years for us. Both have worked extremely hard and hard work paid off for them this year," Peaster coach Lynne Grimes said. "I am very proud of them both and look forward to them both having another big year next year."
Brock (29-6-1), a regional semifinalist, placed two players on the third team, sophomore pitcher Jase Lopez and junior shortstop Cole Lightfoot. The Eagles also won District 7-3A.
The Weatherford Kangaroos (19-16), a 6A area finalist, had junior outfielder Blake Burrows on the first team.
Class 3A state semifinalist Brock (33-7) had two juniors, Anarenee Beyer and Mattye Tyler, honored by the TGCA, along with senior Lauren Lightfoot. The Lady Eagles also won District 7-3A and took a 25-game winning streak into the state semifinals.
Peaster (26-13-1), which set a school record for wins, placed seniors Allie Arnold and Katie Ruddy on the all-state team. The Lady Greyhounds advanced to the 3A Region I final before falling to Brock. It was the second consecutive season in which those rivals met in the regional final, with Brock advancing to state each time.
Class 5A regional semifinalist Aledo (22-15) placed senior Hannah Andrews on the squad. The Ladycats fought their way out of the tough District 6-5A and caught fire in the postseason.
Comments