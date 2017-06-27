Sports notebook: Brock football team returns for State 7-on-7

The Brock Eagles have once again qualified for the Texas State 7-On-7 Football Tournament Thursday and Friday (June 29-30) in College Station. The Eagles will be competing in Division II for a third straight season.
The games will be played at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex with pool play beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday. Each pool has four teams, with the top two records advancing to the championship bracket and the next two to the consolation bracket.
Teams will play three games Thursday with the championship game scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.
Brock has advanced to the championship bracket each of the past two seasons. Last season they advanced to the second round and in 2015 they reached the quarterfinals.
The Eagles followed their 2015 state-qualifying by going 16-0 and winning the University Interscholastic League Class 3A state championship in the fall. They followed their 2016 7-on-7 success by finishing 13-1 last season.
In three seasons of playing at the UIL level, the Eagles are an overall 41-3, including 12-2 in the playoffs.
WEATHERFORD WILD SWIM RESULTS
Kimberly Lawler's two gold medals led the Weatherford Wild as they competed in the Trophy Club Swim Meet recently. She won the Women's 40-Over 50-yard backstroke and the 18-Over 200 freestyle.
Also winning gold medals for the Wild were Abbie Farber in the Girls 11-12 100 freestyle, Abby Morrison in the Girls 13-14 50 backstroke, and Brooke Anderson in the Girls 13-14 200 freestyle.
▪ Trophy Club Swim Meet
Top Weatherford Wild finishers
Girls 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay
2. Saphira Bunchfink, Georgia Farhat, Elizabeth Enlow, Allie Lane, 1:28.86
Girls 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay
2. Brooke Anderson, Abbie Lane, Jamie Lehmer, Abby Morrision, 2:20.78
Girls 6-Under 25 Yard Freestyle
3. Julie Nortier, 27.64
Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
3. Brynlie Camp, 41.12
Girls 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle
1. Abbie Farber, 1:20.76
Girls 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle
3. Jamie Lehmer, 1:20.05
Girls 6-Under 25 Yard Backstroke
2. Julie Nortier, 30.29
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
1. Abby Morrison, 34.20
Women 40-Over 50 Yard Backstroke
1. Kimberly Lawler, 42.12
Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly
3. Georgia Farhat, 20.60
Girls 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
3. Carlie Thomas, 53.28
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly
3. Abby Morrison, 30.89
Women 40-Over 50 Yard Freestyle
2. Kimberly Lawler, 33.99
Girls 9-10 100 Yard IM
2. Elizabeth Enlow, 1:51.57
Girls 11-12 100 Yard IM
3. Claire Dale, 1:54.21
Girls 13-14 100 Yard IM
2. Abby Morrison, 1:16.73
Girls 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle
1. Brooke Anderson, 2:23.61
2. Reagan Lee, 2:44.32
Women 18-Over 200 Yard Freestyle
1. Kimberly Lawler, 2:47.36
Girls 8-Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
3. Gianna Buchfink, Clara Enlow, Sydni Kellam, Avalon Nortier, 1:59.14
Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
2. Noah Farber, 36.79
Boys 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle
3. Noah Enlow, 1:27.37
Men 25-39 100 Yard Freestyle
2. Clinton Miller, 1:35.74
Boys 6-Under 25 Yard Backstroke
3. Max Gentry, 34.17
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
3. Matthew Merrifield, 45.69
Boys 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke
3. Noah Farber, 23.59
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
2. Noah Enlow, 45.50
Men 18-24 50 Yard Breaststroke
3. Chandler Buchfink, 36.37
Men 18-24 50 Yard Butterfly
3. Chandler Buchfink, 31.63
Boys 11-12 100 Yard IM
2. Noah Enlow, 1:34.71
Men 18-24 100 Yard IM
3. Chandler Buchfink, 1:16.72
ANOTHER STRONG OUTING FOR MACH I
The Mach I Track Club finished its regular season schedule with a strong performance at the Star 2 Finish Meet at Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, winning four gold medals.
Bringing home gold were Ryan Shaffer (13-14 Boys) and Mason Nutt (11-12 Boys) in the 3000-meter run, along with Mayden Mitchell (8-Under Girls) and Ella Pando (13-14 Girls) in the 1500.
Taking second in their respective events were Colton Craig (13-14 Boys) in the 3000 and 1500, Micah Neal (8-Under Girls) in the 800 and 1500, Brysen Crippen (13-14 Boys) in the 200, and Giselle Larsen (9-10 Girls) in the 1500.
Bronze medals were won by Mitchell in the 800 and Crippen in the 100.
KERN SECOND IN NTPGA EVENT
Ben Kern of Oeste Ranch Golf Course recently finished second in the Prize Possession Eastern Championship at Hurrican Creek Country Club in Anna, a Northern Texas PGA event.
Kern posted rounds of even-par 72 and 2-under 70 for a 142 total, four shots behind Stuart Deene of the University of Texas-Arlington. Kern won $2,325.
