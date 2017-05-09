Seven Coyotes make All-Conference, Keefer named Offensive P.O.Y.

Seven Weatherford College baseball players have earned 2017 All-Conference honors and WC’s Andrew Keefer was named the Offensive Player of the Year, based on voting from the coaches of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
Keefer, a freshman second baseman from Lucas Lovejoy, hit .451 during the regular season with 35 RBI, 42 runs, nine stolen bases and five home runs.
Outfielder Jake Michener (.433 BA, 22 RBI, 35 runs, 14 SB) joined Keefer on the first team All-Conference list.
Second teamers included shortstop Nick Evarts, third baseman Jamie Lovell, outfielder Malik Jones, catcher Landon Gray and pitcher Jake Lyons.
The Coyotes (32-21) begin Region 5 Tournament play Friday against No. 11 Midland at Texas Tech. All tournament games will be video streamed on psblive.tv.
