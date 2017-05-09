Sarah Rattan returns for one more chance at state medal

Sarah Rattan is on her way to a good college education.
But a chance at a medal at the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Meet, well that’s not something that comes along every day.
So the Brock senior figured out a way to get both - she hopes. The college education appears to be a certain as she already has many college hours and could have, in fact, graduated Brock early a few months ago.
Had she done so, however, the chance to get that sought-after medal would be lost. Her competitive eligibility would be finished.
So Rattan decided to remain at Brock. She hopes to win the coveted medal at the UIL State Meet this weekend when she competes in the long jump. It’s her second straight year to qualify for state in the event, finishing seventh last year.
“It was a very long, thought-out process, whether to compete one more year,” Rattan said.
“Last year at state didn’t go as I hoped, but I’m more determined,” Rattan said. “I just couldn’t leave without trying to get back and give it more one good ol’ Brock try.”
Rattan qualified by winning the Class 3A Region I Meet with a leap of 18 feet. She is seeded second entering state, with the top seed being Amaya Brown of Goliad at 18-11.25.
Rattan’s best jump this season and in her career is 18-5. She leaped 17 feet at state last season.
“Sarah had a rough go at state last year,” Lady Eagles coach Keith Shoush said. “I do think her experience down there last year will motivate her to succeed when she gets there. She has been a great asset to the Brock program, and we are going to miss her when she’s gone.”
Rattan began her high school career at Peaster and transferred to Brock as a sophomore. However, she was unable to compete until last season due to a knee injury she experience in a relay as a freshman.
“It was a long process and it was tough missing my sophomore year, and that is another reason I wanted to give myself another chance to get back,” she said. “I really only had last year to compete.”
Rattan said she plans to attend Tarleton State University, that is if she doesn’t stay in Wyoming after this summer. She is going there to work on a ranch.
“It is beautiful up there, so there is a chance I stay,” she said.
Beauty is another reason she also wanted to get back to Austin.
“When you’re competing on that track and the capitol building is there in the background, it’s stunning,” she said.
ALEDO SENIOR OFF TO AUSTIN - AGAIN
Harrison Tillman has competed in Austin so many times, he might want to consider renting an apartment there.
Tillman, a senior on the Aledo Bearcats, is competing in the 1600-meter dash at the UIL State Track Meet this weekend. He qualified after winning the recent 5A Region I Meet.
It’s his fourth trip to state in two seasons. He ran the 3200 there last year and has advanced there in cross country in 2015 and 2016.
“I love running there, but Austin is just enjoyable,” Tillman said.
Tillman said he might be in the best shape he’s ever been in. This is especially exciting to him, given he struggled with iron deficiency during the cross country season.
“I got it figured out before track season, and that was big,” he said, adding that he is also in great shape mentally after conquering the deficiency.
“You can train as much as you want, but you have to have the mental focus,” he said.
Tillman finished fourth at regional in the 3200. That pushed him even more to make sure he did well in the 1600 so as not to be a spectator this weekend.
“I’m a senior and I wanted state to be my last race,” he said. “Plus, it’s cool to be able to say you ran the 3200 and 1600 at state.”
Tillman also credits Aledo freshman and friend Graydon Morris for pushing him at district, area and regional. Morris is also competing at state, in the 3200.
“Having a runner like Graydon, it brings out the best in you,” he said. “Having him kept me focused.”
Tillman is seeded sixth in the state with his regional time of 4:26.19. Last season he placed seventh at state in the 3200.
Tillman will continue his education and running at Texas A&M University next season. He plans to study business management. But his long-term plans are a higher calling.
“My main desire is to be a pastor,” he said. I just feel that’s what God is calling me to do. Also, I owe everything to him.”
UIL STATE TRACK AND FIELD MEET MIKE A. MYERS STADIUM, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS, AUSTIN
AREA QUALIFIERS
Class 5A
Aledo
Boys
Harrison Tillman: 1600, seeded sixth, 4:26.19.
Graydon Morris: 3200, seeded fourth, 9:29.12.
Ryan Brown: Pole vault, seeded third, 15-6.
Girls
Gracie Morris: 800, seeded fourth, 2:18.10; 1600, seeded third, 5:08.18.
Sierra White: Pole vault, seeded seventh, 11-6.
Class 3A
Brock
Boys
Jared Steele: 800, seeded third, 1:58.11.
Jansen Ivie: Long jump, seeded eighth, 22-1.5.
1600 relay of Tommy Merrill, Steele, Brennan Freeze, Carsen Langen, seeded eighth, 3:25.56.
Girls
Sarah Rattan: Long jump, seeded second, 18-0.
