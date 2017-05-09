TCA clay target team claims first team state title

The TCA Clay Target Team earned their first state team championship title at the 2017 TEXASYESS State Clay Target Tournament. The top scores of Chris Smith, Matthew Roberson, Charli Abendroth, Wes Roddie, and Jack Sims allowed TCA to become the 2017 TEXASYESS Trap State Team Champions. Additionally, several athletes won individual state honors.
▪ Chris Smith - 1st Place Senior Men's Trap
▪ Matthew Roberson - 3rd Place Senior Men's Skeet
▪ Hanna Brown - 3rd Place Senior Ladies' Skeet
▪ Charli Abendroth - 1st Place Junior Ladies' Skeet, 1st Place Junior Ladies' Trap
▪ Jack Sims - 3rd Place Novice Men's Trap
▪ Wes Roddie - 2nd Place Novice Men's Trap, HOA (High Overall) Novice Man
▪ Merril Stanfield - 1st Place Novice Ladies' Trap, 1st Place Novice Ladies' Skeet, 2nd Place Novice Ladies' Sporting Clays, HOA Novice Lady
