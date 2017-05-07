Roos stage comeback to advance

There's a reason they are called best-of-three series, and the Weatherford Kangaroos showed why as they overcame a disappointing opening game loss at Mansfield to win two at home the next day and advance to the second round of the baseball postseason.
The Kangaroos saw a 6-0 lead slip away in the opening contest, falling 9-6. In Game 2, however, they were the ones who staged the comeback, overcoming a 5-0 deficit to win 7-6 in eight innings, scoring the tying run in the bottom of the seventh and the winning run an inning later on Nick Rodriguez's double.
In the winner-take-all third game, the Kangaroos jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 victory.
"The kids did a great job of staying in the game mentally and continued to fight no matter the score," Weatherford coach Jason Lee said. "They could have easily quit after falling behind 5-0 in the third and being down a game.
"I can't say enough about the job Kade Spooner and Zach Swain did on the mound in relief in the series. Great team effort."
Elsewhere in baseball bidistrict, Aledo, Peaster and Brock advanced in sweeps. Poolville, making its first playoff appearance since 2011, fell 8-1 to Crawford in a single-game Class 2A playoff.
BASEBALL BIDISTRICT
CLASS 6A
Mansfield 9, Weatherford 6
Weatherford 7, Mansfield 6 (8 innings)
Winning pitcher: Kade Spooner 3 innings, 2 hits, 0 earned runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout.
Weatherford 3, Mansield 2
Weatherford leading series hitters: Mazon Zamarron 6 hits, 2 doubles, 5 RBI; Blake Burrows 5 hits, 2 walks, RBI; Nick Rodriguez 3 hits, double, walk, RBI; James Moreno 2 doubles, walk, 4 RBI.
Area (second round): Weatherford (18-14) vs. El Paso Montwood (24-5) at Odessa Permian High School. Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 11:30 a.m. Saturday; Game 3, 30 minutes after (if necessary).
CLASS 5A
Aledo 9, Denton 8
Winning pitcher: Briley Rodriguez 2.2 innings, 2 hits, 0 earned runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
Notable: Bearcats scored twice in the bottom of seventh on Jacob Arizpe's walk-off single.
Aledo 7, Denton 1
Winning pitcher: Trevor Bruno 4 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts.
Notable: Relief pitcher Briley Rodriguez entered the game with the bases loaded and got a batter to hit into an inning-ending double play.
Aledo leading series hitters: Calloway shands 4 hits, double, walk, RBI; Nathan Fingar 3 hits, RBI; Jacob Arizpe 2 doubles, RBI; Gehrig Mosiello 2 hits, 3 walks, RBI; Truett Knox 2 hits, double, 3 RBI.
Coach Chad Berry's comments: "We came out and hit well both games. I thought we played very well defensively in Game 2. We actually pitched well both games, we just made too many errors in Game 1. I thought we had some kids come off the bench and spark us in Game 1."
Area: Aledo (25-9) vs. Richland (20-15), details to be determined at press time.
CLASS 3A
Peaster 10, Boyd 1
Winning pitcher: Matthew Grimes 7 innings, 2 hits, 0 earned runs, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts.
Peaster 11, Boyd 0
Winning pitcher: Evan Hafley 6 innings, 3 hits, 3 walks, 14 strikeouts.
Peaster leading series hitters: Devin Alvey 7 hits, double, triple, 3 RBI; Grimes 6 hits, triple, 2 walks, 6 RBI; Hafley 3 hits, walk, 4 RBI; Kelton Shook 2 triples, walk, 2 RBI.
Coach Lynn Grimes' comments: "Playing good defense and good pitching. We are getting production from our entire lineup offensively. We are healthy, gotten over a few nagging injuries."
Area: Peaster (23-6-1) vs. Comanche, details TBD at press time.
Brock 6, Paradise 2
Winning pitcher: Jase Lopez 6.2 innings, 4 hits, 2 earned runs, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts.
Brock 6, Paradise 5
Winning pitcher: Christian Stites 6.1 innings, 7 hits, 5 earned runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts.
Notable: Paradise scored all five runs in the seventh inning after falling behind 6-0.
Brock leading series hitters: Cole Lightfoot 4 hits, RBI; Noah Nye 3 hits, triple, walk, 2 RBI; Lopez 2 hits, double, walk, RBI; Jackson Hardison 2 hits, 3 walks, RBI.
Area: Brock (24-3-1) vs. Early (18-12) at Eastland High School. Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 3, 1 p.m. Saturday (if needed).
CLASS 2A
Crawford 8, Poolville 1
Poolville leading hitters: ruben Rodriguez 1 hit, Brycen Martin 1 hit (only two hits).
Poolville final record: 14-10.
