Lady Hounds softball team moves to third round with series rally

With their season on the line, the Peaster Lady Greyhounds staged a last-inning rally to advance to the third round of the playoffs. Taci Tatum drove in the winning run as they outlasted Clyde in a best-of-three series at Graham.
The Lady Greyhounds won the opening game 8-4 before dropping the second 4-3. In the deciding third contest, Tatum's clutch hit lifted them to a 6-5 victory, scoring two runs in the final inning.
Rylie Melton pitched all three games for the Lady Greyhounds, who advanced to face Early in the Class 3A Region I quarterfinals. In the loss she only surrendered a single earned run.
Baylee Chapman (8) and Allie Arnold (7) combined for 15 hits in the series.
"We got past a very good Clyde team," Peaster coach Matt Chapman said. "[Melton] was great in the circle the entire series against a tough lineup. We had numerous kids make big plays and have key hits. Our kids showed a lot of toughness coming from behind in each win. Very proud."
Elsewhere, Aledo and Brock also moved to the third round via sweeps in their respective series.
SOFTBALL AREA
CLASS 5A
Aledo 10, Richland 0
Winning pitcher: Hannah Andrews 6 innings, 5 hits, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts.
Aledo 19, Richland 1
Winning pitcher: Andrews 5 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
Aledo leading series hitters: Alana Smith 4 hits, 2 doubles, home run, 6 RBI; Megan Reynolds 4 hits, triple, home run, walk, 4 RBI; Andrews 4 hits, 4 RBI; Brynn Hellman 4 hits, double; Lindsey McElroy 3 hits, triple, 2 walks, RBI; Caden Cunningham 3 his, 2 doubles, walk, 3 RBI; Mikayla Stroud 2 hits, home run (grand slam), 2 walks, 4 RBI.
Coach Heather Oakes' comments: "Very proud of my girls with the way they have been playing. Really gelling as a unit. It's fun to watch."
Region I quarterfinals (third round): Aledo (20-13) vs. Haslet Eaton (25-6-1), details TBD at press time.
CLASS 3A
Peaster 8, Clyde 4
Winning pitcher: Rylie Melton 7 innings, 6 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Clyde 4, Peaster 3
Peaster 6, Clyde 5
Winning pitcher: Melton 7 innings, 6 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts.
Peaster leading series hitters: Baylee Chapman 8 hits, 3 double, RBI; Tatum 5 hits, 2 doubles, 4 RBI; Allie Arnold 7 hits, double, triple, 5 RBI; Katie Ruddy 4 hits, 2 doubles, walk, 4 RBI.
Region I quarterfinals: Peaster (21-11-1) vs. Early, details TBD at press time.
Brock 10, Merkel 1
Winning pitcher: Mattye Tyler 7 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Brock 5, Merkel 1
Winning pitcher: Tyler 7 innings, 6 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Brock leading series hitters: Tyler 4 hits, double, 2 RBI; Jessica Leek 4 hits, 4 RBI; Lauren Lightfoot 4 hits, 3 RBI; Anarenee Beyer 3 hits, 2 doubles, walk.
Region I quarterfinals: Brock (28-7) vs. Colorado City (25-10), single game, details TBD at press time.
