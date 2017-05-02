Jubilation, anxiety, heartbreak highlight regional meets

For a select group of area runners from Aledo and Brock, there was much joy following their events as they qualified for next week's University Interscholastic League (UIL) State Meet at the University of Texas in Austin.
For one, there was some anxiety as Aledo pole vaulter Ryan Brown waited to see if he earned a wild-card entry, which he did.
And for another, there was heartbreak as Aledo senior Mikia Jordan was bested by a hamstring injury that ended her three-year run of competing at state. She qualified for finals at the regional meet, but could not compete on the second day.
Brock senior Jared Steele will be returning to state in the 800-meter run after winning the event at the Class 3A Region I Meet in Abilene. He was a bronze medalist in Austin last season.
Steele also ran a leg of the region-winning 1600 relay, along with sophomore Tommy Merrill, and seniors Brennan Freeze and Carsen Langen. Senior Jansen Ivie is also making his first trip to state after finishing second in the long jump.
"Very proud of our track team. The kids showed a lot of guts running in challenging weather conditions," said Eagles coach Chad Worrell, whose squad finished third in the boys team standings with 65 points.
The Eagles had won every meet they entered previously this season. They were only five points behind Childress (70) despite having a runner fall down during the 300 hurdles and pulling another runner out of the 400.
The Lady Eagles' lone state qualifier, Sarah Rattan, is also a returning qualifier in the long jump after winning the regional meet.
Senior Harrison Tillman of Aledo won the 1600 at the 5A Region I Meet in Lubbock. It's his second consecutive trip to state, having gotten there in the 3200 last season.
Ladycat sophomore pole vaulter Sierra White is also going back to state, finishing second in the event at regionals.
Freshmen twins Graydon and Gracie Morris continued their first-year varsity success, each qualifying for state with gold medal performances. Gracie won both the 800 and 1600, while Graydon won the 3200.
"The meet was very good, except for Kia's injury and the cold weather," Ladycats coach Nikki Hyles said. "She is such a great competitor and has represented Aledo so well. We will miss her.
"The two weeks until state will be good for both Sierra and Gracie. It will allow Sierra more time to strengthen after her injury mid-season and give Gracie some good recovery time to prepare for both races at state."
Graydon Morris also returned from an injury that kept him out of competition until district.
Brown's vault of 15-6 was his best ever, placing him third in the region. However, it was the best performance by a third-place finisher throughout the state's four regions, earning him a wild-card berth at state.
Peaster sophomore Brice Hardin set a school record in the 3200, posting a time of 9 minutes, 59.01 seconds, finishing third in Class 3A Region I. However, he came up short of a wild-card berth. He was also fifth in the 1600.
Also coming close to wild-card berths with third-place finishes were Graydon Morris in the 1600, along with Brock senior Tyler Gray in the 300 hurdles, sophomore Marjorie Patterson in the 800, and Rattan in the triple jump.
In Arlington, Weatherford had six regional qualifiers (5 girls, 1 boy) competing in the 6A Region I Meet. They were led by a fifth-place finish from junior pole vaulter Cassidy Griffin.
"I was proud of my kids. We sent two freshmen, who were both the only freshmen in their events, a sophomore and two juniors," Lady Kangaroos coach Courtney Wright said. "They gained experience that will only help them build for next year."
CLASS 5A REGION I MEET, IN LUBBOCK
Aledo top performances
Boys
3200: 1. Graydon Morris, 9:29.12 (state qualifier); 4. Harrison Tillman, 9:49.82.
Pole vault: 3. Ryan Brown, 15-6 (state wild-card qualifier).
1600: 1. Tillman, 4:26.19 (state qualifier); 3. Morris, 4:26.58.
Other regional qualifiers: Chuck Filiaga, shot put; Regan Rice, 300 hurdles; 1600 relay (Rice, Giovanni Torres, Monterran Parks, Beau Mask).
Girls
Pole vault: 2. Sierra White, 11-6 (state qualifier).
800: 1. Gracie Morris, 2:18.10 (state qualifier).
1600: 1. Morris, 5:08.18 (state qualifier).
Other regional qualifiers: Kia Jordan, 100; Erin Weiss, discus; Alaina Trout, shot put.
CLASS 3A REGION I MEET, IN ABILENE
Brock top performances
Boys
800: 1. Jared Steele, 1:58.11 (state qualifier).
1600 relay: 1. Tommy Merrill, Steele, Brennan Freeze, Carsen Langen, 3;25.56 (state qualifier).
Long jump: 2. Jansen Ivie, 22-1.5 (state qualifier).
400: 4. Langen, 52.41.
110 hurdles: 6. Tyler Gray, 15.11.
300 hurdles: 3. T. Gray, 40.74.
400 relay: 4. Baylor Kurilec, Ivie, Trent Patino, Langen, 43.97.
800 relay: 4. Kurilec, Patino, Tripp Jones, Ivie, 1:32.83.
Other regional qualifiers: Kurilec, 100; Ivie, 200; Steele, 400; Merrill, 800 and long jump; Freeze, 800; Kobe Trought, 300 hurdles; Mac Harrah, shot put; Jacob Rouse, high jump; Rhett West, pole vault.
Girls
Long jump: 1. Sarah Rattan, 18-0 (state qualifier).
800: 3. Marjorie Patterson, 2:19.65.
800 relay: 4. Madison Hernandez, Rattan, Mia Cherry, Patterson, 1:48.18.
Triple jump: 3. Rattan, 36-9.
Other regional qualifiers: Hernandez, 100; Cherry, 100; Rattan, 200 and 1600 relay; Kealey Dent, 400 and 800; Kylie Laverty, 3200; Sloan McGuire, 300 hurdles and 1600 relay; Patterson, 1600 relay; Ashlyn Tutter, 1600 relay.
Peaster top performances
Boys
3200: 3. Brice Hardin, 9:59.01.
1600: 5. Hardin, 4:45.32.
Girls
100: 5. Loren Lewis, 12.92.
Other regional qualifiers: Daijah Gilbert, long jump; 800 relay of Lewis, Jessa Reed, Tori Cast and Djhoudencie Perkins.
Millsap top performances
Boys
3200: 6. Buster Lee, 10:18.39.
Other regional qualifiers: Lee, 1600; Jace Davis, triple jump.
Girls
High jump: 4. Cassandra Collins, 5-0.
Other regional qualifiers: Hailey Allen, 800; 400 relay of Madison Johns, Karli Hopper, Brittany Schnabel, Cassandra Collins.
CLASS 6A REGION I AT UTA, ARLINGTON
Weatherford top performance
Girls
Pole vault: 5. Cassidy Griffin, 10-6.
Other regional qualifiers: Tyler Bowman, pole vault; Guadalupe Solorozanor, shot put and discus; Jayla Schultz, triple jump and long jump; Sadie Carey, 3200 and 1600.
Boys
Regional qualifier: Jared Ford, discus.
CLASS 2A REGION II AT SPRINGTOWN
Poolville regional qualifier: Trinity Johnson, 200.
