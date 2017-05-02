Area softball teams break out brooms

Who wants to play a third game if you don't have to? After all, it's a lot more fun to take care of business in two games and move on to the next round - as all three area softball teams did in the opening round of the playoffs.
Hannah Andrews of Aledo made sure there wouldn't be a third game with one swing. Her walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove home the winning run in a 6-5 victory, giving the Ladycats (18-13) a sweep of Denison and a berth in the second round of the playoffs.
Andrews was also the winning pitcher in both games as Aledo won the opener 14-3.
Aledo finished fourth in District 6-5A and Denison (16-13-2) won 5-5A.
Mikayla Stroud had seven hits in the series for Aledo, including a pair of home runs and five runs batted in.
"We hit better than what the score reflects," Aledo coach Heather Oakes said. "The girls on both teams played hard and made it a fun game to watch."
Meanwhile, the Brock Lady Eagles (26-6) and Peaster Lady Greyhounds (20-10-1) also swept their bidistrict foes. The Lady Eagles, champions of 7-3A, defeated Wichita Falls City View (16-8), fourth in 8-3A, 14-1 and ----. The Lady Greyhounds, third in 7-3A, handcuffed 8-3A runner-up Bowie (11-13) 8-1 and 3-1.
"We jumped out early in both games and that proved to be the difference," Peaster coach Matt Chapman said. "(Rylie) Melton is hitting her stride in the circle right now and is competing well. Our defense made some great plays also.
"Bowie is very athletic and can put pressure on the defense in many ways. We responded well."
Last season Peaster and Brock advanced to play each other in the regional finals. This year they could repeat that matchup.
CLASS 5A BIDISTRICT
▪ ALEDO 14, DENISON 3
Winning pitcher: Hannah Andrews 7 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts.
▪ ALEDO 6, DENISON 5
Winning pitcher: Andrews 5 innings, 1 hit, 0 earned run, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Aledo leading hitters in series: Mikayla Stroud 7 hits, double, 2 home runs, 5 RBI; Caden Cunningham 5 hits, double, RBI; Megan Reynolds 4 hits, double, 2 walks, 3 RBI; Hannah Andrews 4 hits, double, walk, 3 RBI; Lindsey McElroy 3 hits, home run, 2 RBI; Sydney Marris 3 hits, triple, walk, RBI; Brynn Hellman 2 hits, triple, 2 walks, RBI; Macy Hale 2 hits, double, RBI.
Next: Aledo (18-13) vs. Richland (21-10) in area round, details TBD at press time.
CLASS 3A BIDISTRICT
▪ BROCK 14, WICHITA FALLS CITY VIEW 1
Winning pitcher: Mattye Tyler 5 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts.
▪ BROCK 11, CITY VIEW 4
Winning pitcher: Tyler 7 innings, 6 hits, 3 earned runs, 4 walks, 8 strikeouts.
Brock leading hitters in series: Anarenee Beyer 5 hits, 3 doubles, home run, 4 RBI; Lauren Lightfoot 4 hits, double, 3 RBI; Sydney Snow 3 hits, home run, 4 RBI; Bailey Wagner 3 hits, walk, RBI, Kacie Gilreath 3 hits, double, 4 RBI; Bailey Ray 3 hits, RBI; Tyler 2 triples, walk, 3 RBI.
Next: Brock (26-6) vs. Merkel (22-10) in area round, details TBD at press time.
▪ PEASTER 8, BOWIE 1
Winning pitcher: Rylie Melton 7 innings, 6 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts.
▪ PEASTER 3, BOWIE 1
Winning pitcher: Melton 7 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts.
Peaster leading hitters in series: Allie Arnold 4 hits, RBI; Baylee Chapman 3 hits; Taci Tatum 2 hits, home run, 2 RBI; Katie Ruddy 2 hits, double, 3 RBI; Melton 2 hits, home run, 2 walks, 2 RBI; Hannah Bird 1 hit, 3 walks.
Next: Peaster (20-10-1) vs. Clyde (23-7-1) in area round, best-of-three series at Graham. Game 1, 8 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 4 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 30 minutes after second game, if necessary.
