Lopez perfect on mound as Eagles finish perfect in league

Jase Lopez threw a perfect game to cap a perfect season in District 7-3A for himself and the Brock Eagles as they won 10-0 at home over Eastland.
Lopez retired all 15 batters he faced before the game was called after five innings due to the University Interscholastic League's mercy rule. He struck out four.
The Eagles (22-3-1) finished 12-0 in running through district.
"Jase was in complete control tonight, worked ahead of a lot of the hitters he faced and relied on his defense," Brock coach Hart Hering said. "Perfect games are always special and are still pretty rare, even at the high school level.
"You have to have a lot of things go your way, and fortunately for us they all went in our favor."
Hering said his team is playing its best ball at the right time, as the postseason arrives.
"We have been on a roll here of late, and that's always a good thing heading into the postseason," he said. "This team has a good mix of all the things it takes to win at a high level, the chemistry and makeup of this team has been fun to watch."
Elsewhere, the Weatherford Kangaroos and Aledo Bearcats needed to work a little extra to improve their positioning for the postseason. The Kangaroos defeated Abilene 7-4 after the teams finished the regular season tied for third in 3-6A. The Bearcats defeated Brewer 6-3 in 13 innings after they ended the regular season tied for second in 6-5A.
The night before, Weatherford also needed eight innings to win 7-5 at Fort Worth Arlington Heights in a nondistrict game. Aledo fell 2-0 at home to Saginaw, forcing the playoff with Brewer.
In the playoff against Brewer, Aledo rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh on Nathan Fingar's RBI single. In the 13th, they scored three times, highlighted by Hunter Rosson's triple.
Peaster, the 7-3A runner-up, ended the regular season with a 16-0 whitewashing of Tolar. Poolville topped Ranger 13-2 to finish second in 13-2A and earn its first playoff berth since 2011.
Willow Park Trinity wrapped up a 12-0 run through Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools District 2-3A, defeating Denton Calvary 11-3. The Eagles outscored their opponents 81-6 over the second half of district after an 8-7 home win over Calvary to wrap up the first half.
▪ BROCK 10, EASTLAND 0
Winning pitcher: Jase Lopez 5 innings, 0 hits, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts (perfect game).
Brock leading hitters: Cole Lightfoot 2 hits, walk, 2 RBI; Doc Bruner 2 hits, walk, 3 RBI.
Next: Brock (22-3-1) vs. Paradise (14-12-1) in Class 3A bidistrict best-of-three series. Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Friday at Weatherford College; Game 2 30 minutes after, at Weatherford College; Game 3, if necessary, 6 p.m. Saturday at Jacksboro.
▪ WEATHERFORD 7, FW ARLINGTON HEIGHTS 5 (8 INNINGS)
Weatherford pitchers: Kade Spooner, Zach Swain, Preston Edison.
Weatherford leading hitters: Blake Burrows 2 hits, double, walk, RBI: James Moreno 2 hits; DeMarcus Gratts double; Mason Zamarron double, walk, RBI; Christian Gutierrez double, RBI.
▪ WEATHERFORD 7, ABILENE 4
Winning pitcher: Mason Hilton 5 innings, 3 hits, 0 earned runs, 6 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Save: Burrows 2 innings, 0 hits, 0 earned runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
Weatherford leading hitters: Zamarron 2 hits, 2 RBI; Chance Ragsdale 2 hits, 2 RBI; Burrows 2 hits; Lukas Loran 2 hits.
Next: Weatherford (17-13) vs. Mansfield (21-7-1) in Class 6A bidistrict, details TBD at press time.
▪ SAGINAW 2, ALEDO 0
Aledo pitching: Kannon Brown, Briley Rodriguez and Trevor Bruno combined on a three-hitter.
Aledo leading hitter: Caden Jarvis 1 hit, walk.
▪ ALEDO 6, BREWER 3 (13 INNINGS)
Aledo pitching: Steven Swift, Trevor Stone, Trevor Bruno (winner).
Aledo leading hitters: Nathan Fingar 4 hits, triple, 2 RBI; Hunter Rosson 2 hits, triple, RBI; Jarvis 2 hits; Garrison Berkley double, 3 walks; Calloway Shands 1 hit, 2 walks.
Next: Aledo (23-9) vs. Denton (13-15-1) in Class 5A bidistrict, details TBD at press time.
▪ PEASTER 16, TOLAR 0
Winning pitcher: Evan Hafley 4 innings, 2 hits, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts.
Peaster leading hitters: Hafley 3 hits, home run, 3 RBI; Matthew Grimes 2 hits, double, 4 RBI; Colton Arnold 2 hits, 2 RBI; Preston Hardison 2 hits, 2 RBI; Trey Durham 2 hits.
Next: Peaster (21-6-1) vs. Boyd (16-15-1) in Class 3A bidistrict, details TBD at press time.
▪ POOLVILLE 13, RANGER 2
Next: Poolville (14-9) vs. Crawford (13-9) in Class 2A bidistrict, single game, 5 p.m. Friday in Glen Rose.
▪ WILLOW PARK TRINITY 11, DENTON CALVARY 3
Winning pitcher: Riley Dean 4.1 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Trinity leading hitters: Caleb Chesney 2 hits, 3 walks, RBI; Steven Gabaldon 2 hits, 3 RBI.
Trinity record: 20-5, 12-0 in TAPPS 2-3A.
▪ BRECKENRIDGE 13, MILLSAP 0
Millsap leading hitter: Chase Buchanan 2 hits.
Millsap final record: 4-17-1, 0-12 in District 7-3A.
