Aledo, Brock golfers headed to state

A year ago when Brock’s Bailey Wagner advanced to the Class 3A Girls State Golf Tournament she promised to bring her entire team with her this season.
She kept that promise as she and the Lady Eagles made history at the recent Class 3A Region I Tournament at Shady Oaks Golf Course in Baird, finishing third. It is the first time a girls golf team from Brock has advanced to state, which will be May 15-16 at Grey Rock Golf Course in Austin.
Meanwhile, the Brock boys will be seeking a third consecutive state championship when they travel to Grey Rock May 22-23. They qualified by winning the Region I Tournament, also in Baird.
Aledo will also be sending its boys and girls teams to state. The Bearcats finished second in the Class 5A Region I Tournament at Rawls Golf Course in Lubbock, while the Ladycats placed third.
The Aledo girls, a regular at state in recent seasons, will compete at Wolfdancer Golf Club in Bastrop May 15-16. The Bearcats will be there a week later.
▪ BROCK BOYS
The Eagles posted rounds of 309 and 302 for a 611 total, 44 shots ahead of runner-up Eastland. Brock was led by overall top medalist Garrett Leek, who shot 144 (73-71).
Also for Brock, Keiton Hoster was fourth overall individually with a 149 (79-70), Carson Langen tied for sixth with a 154 (77-77), Trevor McClellan shot 164 (80-84) and Dalton Dickerson posted a 175 (85-90). The four lowest scores each round comprise the team total.
Leek was on the past two state championship teams. Langen and Hoster were on the squad last season. Dickerson and McClellan were on the B team that also advanced to state a year ago.
Hoster overcame allergy problems early in the tournament to improve by nine strokes the second day.
“His eyes were swollen and red and his sinuses were like a faucet had been left on in cold weather, constantly dripping,” Brock coach Keith Guyon said.
Dickerson’s 85 was his best round of the season.
“The 309 we shot put us in first by 24 strokes after Day One and left us in great position to go out and play relaxed,” Guyon said.
As a result, despite windy conditions, the Eagles improved by seven strokes. Hoster bounced back with the low round of the tournament, an even par 70.
▪ BROCK GIRLS
“This is a goal that they had since missing to go to state last year by a couple of strokes,” Guyon said. “It was a long, tiring four days, but the payoff for both teams was great to be a part of.”
The wind from the final day of the boys tournament was still around, plus the weather got much cooler. Still, Wagner fashioned a 177 (89-88) over two rounds to place eighth individually as the Lady Eagles shot 771 as a team (390-381).
The Lady Eagles got a 190 (100-90) from Emma Wood, 202 (101-101) from Anarenee Beyer, 202 (100-102) from Alyssa Baker, and 235 (121-114) from Allison Gissiner. The four lowest scores each day comprise the team total.
▪ ALEDO BOYS
The Bearcats are making their second trip to state in three seasons, finishing second at regionals, two strokes ahead of Lubbock Cooper after shooting 640 (326-314). They were led by Parker Scaling (75-80) and Austin Griffith (78-77), both with a 155.
Scaling is the only member of the squad who was also on the 2015 team.
Also for the Bearcats, Evan Pennington shot 166 (88-78), as did Ben Huxtable (85-81). Andrew Lane finished with a 171 (92-79). Each round’s team total is comprised of the four lowest scores from that day.
The weather featured north winds sustained at 325-30 mph, with gusts over 40. Temperatures were in the 50s.
Aledo found itself four shots out of first, but only five shots ahead of fifth place following the opening day. Griffith got them started with a birdie on the very difficult par-3 10th hole and Scaling’s 75 was the lowest of the tourney’s opening day.
“There were seven teams within 21 shots of the lead, and that could be easily overcome when the winds blow at Rawls,” Aledo coach Jeff Lemons said.
The winds, expected to be stronger the second day, were actually more agreeable. All five Bearcats shot 81 or lower.
Birdies from Pennington and Lane on the final hole accounted for the final margin ahead of Cooper.
“I couldn’t be happier for my three seniors, Parker, Andrew, and Austin,” Lemons said. “They are three of the finest young men I have ever had the privilege to be around, and I can’t wait to get down to Wolfdancer to watch them play.”
▪ ALEDO GIRLS
Overcoming adversity has become a trademark of this season’s Aledo Ladycats golf team. First, they had to overcome an incorrectly signed scoreboard to make up a 10-stroke deficit at district to advance to regionals.
Then, they had to overcome the absence of one of their team members to illness on the second day at regionals to finish third and qualify for a return to state. The Ladycats shot 678 (341-337) at Rawls.
After shooting a first-round 89, Ladycat Kaitlyn Wright unable to play the second day after injuring her back. That meant no matter what each of the remaining golfers shot, it had to count in the team total, which is comprised of the four lowest scores in each round.
Madison Wyss led Aledo with a 162 (83-79), while Deyton Dellar was right behind at 163 (78-85). Madison Head posted a 171 (91-80) and Rylee Gabbert shot 187 (94-93).
Deller had a career low on the tourney’s first day as the Ladycats were in third, 12 shots out of second and nine up on fourth.
“We had talked before the tournament that our goal was to average 85-88 to have a chance, and our first day average was 85.25,” Lemons said.
“We talked at the range before the round about how we had faced adversity in the past and someone always stepped up to help us advance.”
Wyss shot a career low and Head posted her low round of the year as the Ladycats lowered their team average to 84.25 and added 10 strokes to their advantage.
“The girls played extremely well, and for the second consecutive year we beat the district champion from our district to advance to the state tournament,” Lemons said.
Wyss, Deller and Gabbert were on last season’s team that advanced to state a year after the state runner-up Ladycats graduated all of their team members.
