Weatherford College tied for third after sweep of NCTC

Weatherford College is tied for third place in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference baseball standings after a sweep of North Central Texas College Friday at Roger Williams Ballpark, 10-2 and 13-0.
With four games to go in the regular season, the Coyotes (29-20 overall) are tied with Hill College with a 17-11 conference record. Two wins out of the next four, all against Temple College, would clinch a spot in the postseason for Weatherford.
In game one Friday, WC’s Andrew Keefer went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored. Malik Jones also had three hits and scored three runs. Reagan McDonald earned the win, scattering six hits over seven innings with two earned runs, one walk and three strikeouts.
Game two was called early due to the Run Rule. Jamie Lovell and Landon Gray each hit home runs and Jake Michener went 4-for-4 with four RBI and two runs.
The Coyotes’ final home doubleheader will be Wednesday, May 3 beginning at 2 p.m.
