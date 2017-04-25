Exciting finishes face area baseball teams

It just wouldn’t be a Weatherford Kangaroos baseball season without an exciting finish to the season. With one week left in the regular season, the Kangaroos are in the playoffs, but don’t know if they will finish third or fourth in District 3-6A.
Meanwhile, in Aledo, the Bearcats are battling for a runner-up finish in District 6-5A. While Brock has clinched the 7-3A championship, Peaster is in second needing a win over Breckenridge in the season final Tuesday (April 25) to secure that spot.
And in 13-2A, Poolville, once cruising with a 7-0 record, dropped its second straight game.
Weatherford (15-13) ended its district play with a 7-5 record after falling 1-0 and 2-1 to Keller Fossil Ridge last week. If Abilene sweeps Keller Timber Creek in their two games this week, the Kangaroos finish fourth. If those teams split, Weatherford will finish tied for third with Abilene. If Timber Creek wins both, they and the Roos will tie for third.
Weatherford coach Jason Lee said if there is a tie, the teams will play a single-game playoff Saturday to decide seeds for the postseason.
The Kangaroos end the regular season with a nondistrict game at Fort Worth Arlington Heights Friday.
Aledo (21-8, 7-5) ends the season with a game at Chisholm Trail Tuesday (April 25) and at home against Saginaw Friday. The Bearcats ended a three-game losing streak with an 11-5 win at Boswell this past Friday.
“Probably going to come down to the wire,” Aledo coach Chad Barry said. “So many scenarios can happen it’s crazy.”
In other games to end the regular season Friday, Brock hosts Eastland, Peaster hosts Tolar, Millsap travels to Breckenridge, and Poolville travels to Ranger.
▪ ALEDO 11, BOSWELL 5
Winning pitcher: Trevor Bruno 4.2 innings, 6 hits, 4 earned runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
Aledo leading hitters: Gehrig Masiello 3 hits, walk; Callaway Shands 2 hits, double, RBI; Jacob Arizpe 2 hits, 2 RBI; Nathan Fingar 2 hits, 2 walks, 2 RBI; Garrison Berkley 2 hits, RBI; Hunter Rosson 1 hit, 2 walks, RBI.
Aledo record: 21-8, 7-5 in District 6-5A.
▪ FOSSIL RIDGE 2, WEATHERFORD 1
Weatherford leading hitters: Preston Edison 2 doubles; Mason Zamarron double, RBI.
Weatherford record: 15-13, 7-5 in District 3-6A.
▪ BROCK 6, TOLAR 1
Winning pitcher: Joseph Gossett 5 innings, 4 hits, 0 earned runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Brock leading hitters: Noah Nye 2 hits, 2 RBI; Christian Stites 2 hits, RBI; Jase Lopez double, 2 RBI.
▪ BROCK 9, FARMERSVILLE 4
Winning pitcher: Stites 5 innings, 1 hit, 2 earned runs, 7 walks, 1 strikeout.
Brock leading hitters: Cole Lightfoot 2 hits, double; Doc Bruner 2 hits, double, 2 RBI; Lopez 2 hits; Nye 2 hits, RBI; Stites 2 hits, double, RBI.
Brock record: 21-3-1, 11-0 in District 7-3A.
▪ PEASTER 12, CISCO 2
Winning pitcher: Evan Hafley 6 innings, 4 hits, 2 earned runs, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts.
Peaster leading hitters: Matthew Grimes 2 hits, RBI; Devin Alvey 2 hits, double, RBI; Kelton Shook double, RBI; Trey Durham 2 hits, RBI.
Peaster record: 19-6-1, 8-2 in District 7-3A.
▪ SANTO 8, POOLVILLE 5
Poolville leading hitters: Roy McCleery 2 hits, RBI; Bryce Martin 2 hits, RBI; Christopher Tunnell 2 hits.
Poolville record: 13-9, 7-2 in District 13-2A.
▪ WILLOW PARK TRINITY 11, MIDLAND CLASSICAL 0
Winning pitcher: Gage Scott 4 innings, 2 hits, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Trinity leading hitters: Kayden Kelley 3 hits, double, 3 RBI; Calib Guynes 3 hits, triple, 2 RBI; Preston Gist 2 hits, double, 2 RBI; Steve Gabaldon double, walk, RBI; Baylor White double, walk, RBI.
▪ TRINITY 16, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 1
Winning pitcher: Riley Dean 3 innings, 1 hit, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts.
Trinity leading hitters: Gabaldon 3 hits, 3 RBI; Kelley 2 hits, 3 RBI; White double, 3 RBI; Caleb Chesney 1 hit, walk, 3 RBI.
Trinity record: 18-5.
