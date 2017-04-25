Personal, school records abound as tracksters advance

Local track athletes appear to be heading into their respective regional meets this weekend with momentum, based on performances at their recent area competitions.
Every area school qualified at least one competitor for regional Friday and Saturday. From there, the top two in each event will move on to state in Austin May 11-13, along with a wild-card entry, the best performance by a third-place finisher from across all four regions in each event.
7/8-3A AREA MEET, AT JACKSBORO
The Brock boys remained undefeated this season, easily outdistancing runner-up Tolar 150-78 to capture the team championship. The Eagles also qualified 11 individuals and all three relays for this weekend's Region I Meet at Elmer Gray Stadium in Abilene.
"We were very pleased with the effort from the boys yesterday," said Eagles coach Chad Worrell. "It was a tough meet, not only from a competition standout, but an all-day meet that took some toughness from our kids. We are looking forward to competing at regionals."
Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles also won the area meet, scoring 124 points to runner-up Breckenridge's 80. They qualified seven individuals along with 800 and 1600 relays.
Two Eagles set school records, Carsen Langen with a time of 50.53 in the 400-meter dash and Tyler Gray with a 39.37 in the 300 hurdles.
The Millsap Lady Bulldogs set a school record at the meet also, posting a time of 51.06 in the 400 relay, qualifying to advance. They are Cassandra Collins, Karli Hopper, Madison Johnson and Brittany Schnabel. The same quartet set a school record in the 800 relay at district, running a 1:50.85.
One Millsap boy also set a school record, Jace Davis with a triple jump of 43-0.75.
BOYS
Brock regional qualifiers:
100: 4. Baylor Kurilec, 11.32.
200: 3. Jansen Ivie, 23.29.
400: 1. Carsen Langen, 50.53 (school record); 3. Jared Steele, 51.65.
800: 1. Steele, 1:57.73; 2. Tommy Merrill, 1:59.37; 4. Brennan Freeze, 2:05.09.
110 hurdles: 3. Tyler Gray, 15.29.
300 hurdles: 2. T. Gray, 39.47 (school record); 3. Kobe Trought, 40.80.
400 relay: 43.80, second.
800 relay: 1:31.29, second.
1600 relay: 3:23.92, first.
Shot put: 4. Mac Harrah, 46-2.75.
High jump: 4. Jacob Rousse, 5-10.
Pole vault: 4. Rhett West, 12-6.
Long jump: 2. Ivie, 21-3.5; 4. Merrill, 20-6.
Peaster regional qualifier:
1600: 2. Brice Hardin, 4:47.11.
3200: 1. Hardin, 10:17.32.
Millsap regional qualifiers:
1600: 4. Buster Lee, 4:51.00.
3200: 2. Lee, 10:22.59.
Triple jump: 4. Jace Davis, 43-0.75 (school record).
GIRLS
Brock regional qualifiers
100: 2. Madison Hernandez, 13.01; 4. Mia Cherry, 13.25.
200: 1. Sarah Rattan, 26.18.
400: 2. Kealey Dent, 1:01.52.
800: 1. Marjorie Patterson, 2:24.17; 2. Dent, 2:27.77.
3200: 4. Kylie Laverty, 12:15.89.
300 hurdles: 2. Sloan McGuire, 48.81.
800 relay: 1:45.86, first.
1600 relay: 4:08.37, first.
Long jump: 1. Rattan, 17-10.5.
Triple jump: 2. Rattan, 36-7.75.
Peaster regional qualifiers:
100: 3. Loren Lewis, 13.04.
800 relay: 1:52.69, fourth.
Millsap regional qualifiers:
800: 3. Hailey Allen, 2:29.47.
400 relay: 51.06, third (school record)
High jump: 3. Cassandra Collins, 5-0.
3/4-6A AREA MEET, AT KELLER
Six Weatherford athletes moved on to this weekend's Region I Meet at the University of Texas-Arlington, including three in a couple of events.
Jayla Schultz advanced in the long jump and triple jump, Sadie Carey qualified in the 1600 and 3200, and Guadalupe Solorozano in the shot put and discus.
"The kids all competed well. That is all you can ask kids to do at this level," Lady Kangaroos coach Courtney Wright. "I was very proud of our fourth-place finish, considering the competition in our area and the fact that we only had 10 girls competing. Even though my relays did not move on they scored for us finishing a very close (.05 seconds) 5th place and 6th place.
"Our region is the toughest region in 6A in the state. At least three of our qualifiers are sitting in the top eight to 10 in the region going in to the meet. You never know how athletes will perform at a big meet like that, so, in my opinion, those girls have a legitimate shot at placing in the regional meet."
Weatherford regional qualifiers:
BOYS
Discus: 1. Jared Ford, 142-7.
GIRLS
1600: 4. Sadie Carey, 5:18.85.
3200: 4. Carey, 11:51.33.
Shot put: 4. Guadalupe Solorozano, 33-1.
Discus: 2.Solorozano, 105-0.
Pole vault: 1.Tyler Bowman, 11-0 (fewer misses); 2. Cassidy Griffin, 11-0.
Long jump: 3. Jayla Schultz, 18-0.75.
Triple jump: 38-0.25.
11/12-2A AREA MEET, AT SPRINGTOWN
Poolville had one athlete advance to this weekend's Region II Meet , also at Springtown. Trinity Johnson finished fourth in the girls 200 with a time of 28.06.
5/6-5A AREA MEET, AT JUSTIN NORTHWEST
Held a week earlier than the rest, Aledo qualified 10 individuals and a boys 1600 relay to this weekend's Region I Meet at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
Aledo regional qualifiers:
BOYS
1600: 1. Graydon Morris, 4:19.46; 2. Harrison Tillman, 4:20.88.
3200: 1. Morris, 9:17.90; 2. Tillman, 9:32.27.
300 hurdles: 2. Regan Rice, 40.30.
1600 relay: 3:25.21.
Shot put: 4. Chuck Filiaga, 46-1.
Pole vault: 2. Ryan Brown, 13-6.
GIRLS
100: 2. Kia Jordan, 12.37.
800: 1. Gracie Morris, 2:17.43.
1600: 1. Morris, 5:04.95.
Shot put: 2. Alaina Touchet, 36-4.
Discus: 4. Erin Weiss, 112-3.
Pole vault: 2. Sierra White, 11-10.
TCA BOYS WIN DISTRICT
The Willow Park Trinity Christian boys won the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools District 1-3A championship. The Eagles scored 260 points to easily outdistance runner-up Amarillo Association with 136.
Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles finished third.
The top four finishers in each event advanced to the TAPPS North Region championship Friday in Burleson. From there, the top four in each event will move on to compete at the TAPPS State Meet May 5-6 at Baylor University in Waco.
TAPPS DISTRICT 1-3A MEET
Willow Park Trinity regional qualifiers
Boys
100: 1. Calib Guynes, 11.6; 3. Cody Athey, 12.3; 4. Chase Gunter, 12.5.
200:1. Green, 22.8; 4. Athey, 25.3.
400: 1. Nathan Chesney, 52.2; 4. Max Perales, 55.6.
800: 1. Nicholas Scheffe, 2:09; 3. Perales, 2:13.
1600: 2. Joel Jeffers, 5:10; 3. Scheffe, 5:11.
110 hurdles: 1. Nathan Montano, 15.96; 3. Josh Kennerly, 19.11.
300 hurdles: 4. Montano, 45.26.
Long jump: 1. N. Chesney, 20-8; 4. Chris Smith, 19-0.
Triple jump: 1. Athey, 39-5; 2. C. Chesney, 38-9; 3. Nick Marcantonio, 38-6.
Shot put: 2. Garrett Stevens, 37-9; 3. Cobey Bixler, 35-3.
Discus: 1. Stevens, 102-8; 2. Bixler, 99-0.
400 relay: 1. (Guynes, Gunter, N. Chesney, Green), 44.19.
800 relay: 2. (Guynes, Gunter, C. Chesney, Marshall Tovar), 1:39.
1600 relay: 1. (C. Chesney, Green, N. Chesney, Perales), 3:40.
Girls
100: 1. Riley Ownby, 13.45.
200: 1. Kayla DeNeefe, 26.21; 3. Cooper Moore, 28.52.
400: 4. Chala Melton, 69.79.
100 hurdles: 2. Jordan Diomede, 18.47.
300 hurdles: 2. Diomede, 58.74.
Long jump: 1. DeNeefe, 15-8; 3. Ownby, 14-4.
Triple jump: 1. DeNeefe, 33-0; 2. Melton, 28-1.
400 relay: 1. (DeNeefe, Cooper Moore, Melton, Ownby), 52.14.
800 relay: (DeNeefe, Moore, Melton, Ownby), 1:52.34.
