Area tennis players returning to state

Parker County is several hours from College Station, but when it comes to the University Interscholastic League State Tennis Tournament the two merge on an annual basis.
The same is true again this year as numerous local athletes will be competing in the event May 18-19. This includes several who will be making return trips.
BROCK
Dylan Davis and Will Paschal continued Brock's tradition of competitors at state after winning the boys doubles championship at the recent Class 3A Region I Tournament in Abilene.
Davis and Paschal, the No. 2 seeds at regional, defeated top seeds Jaxton Hoelting and Tanner Hooper of Tulia, 6-4, 6-4 in the finals.
"Hoelting won state in boys doubles in 2015 and Hooper won state in mixed doubles in 2015, so we knew going in it would be a tough match, but we felt like if we could just hold serve we could break their serve a couple of times and get the win," Brock coach Greg Joy said. "We did get a couple of service breaks and beat them."
Davis and Paschal opened the tourney with a 6-0, 6-2 win against Shallowater, followed by a win by the identical score against Bowie. In the semifinals they defeated Wall 6-2, 6-0.
Garrett Davis and Alex Grimm reached the mixed doubles semifinals by getting wins over Crane and Brady before losing to the eventual champions from Reagan County. They then lost the third-place match to the No. 1-seeded team from Wall.
Katy Redder reached the semifinals of girls singles with wins over Reagan County and Canadian. She then lost in the semifinals to Kelsey Riddle from Jim Ned.
"Katy was the 2 seed, but her first two opponents were tough opponents, and it took Katy a combined five hours to beat them and move on," Joy said. "I think that by the time she played the Jim Ned girl (her third match of the day), she just didn’t have the energy left to overcome another good player.
"In all Katy was on the court seven hours on Monday."
The next day she lost the third place match to Emily Delafuentes from Brady, who eventually won her playback match over Riddle to qualify for the state tournament.
The following players all won first-round matches before losing in the quarterfinals:
▪ Zach Randall and Kyle Randall (boys doubles) defeated Nixon-Oldfield from Henrietta, then lost to Chitsey-Murphy from Wall.
▪ Macie Dehnisch and Kylee Laverty (girls doubles) defeated Havener-Havener from Clyde, then lost to Fletcher and Northcott from Canadian.
▪ Rayce Mitchell (boys singles) defeated Neil Bahtka from Coleman before losing to Spearman’s Cade Garnett. Garnett finished third in the tournament.
"I thought all of our kids played some of their best tennis at the regional tournament. We knew going in that we would have to play our best tennis to advance," Joy said. "In the past two or three years Region I has proven to be the toughest region in the state and the results at the state tournament bear that out.
"Last year all state champions in 3A came from Region I except for one, and that was Brock’s Hana Folse in girls singles. I don’t expect this year to be any different."
PEASTER
Kennedy Warren and Joao Bertoncello qualified as the runners-up in the Class 3A Region I Tournament. This will be Warren's second trip to state as she teamed with Reid Adams in 2015 to qualify in mixed doubles.
Warren/Bertoncello defeated the No. 4 seeds from Shallowater in the first round, 6-1, 6-1, followed by a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Sherman.
In the semifinals, after a rain/lightning delay, they upset the No. 1 seeds from Wall, 7-5, 6-4. In the finals, they dropped a 6-2, 7-6 match to Reagan County.
"They are a wonderful pair to work with and it has been really awesome to see what good friends they have become," Peaster coach Robin Pennington said. "In just a short seven weeks Kennedy and Joao have managed to become one of the best mixed double teams in the state.
"They both have a wonderful attitude, are hard-working, and natural athletes which makes my job pretty easy."
POOLVILLE
Roy McCleery and Landon Smith came in as the top seeds and defending regional champions and successfully defended their crown to advance to the 2A State Tournament after winning Region II at McKinney Boyd High School.
After winning their opening match 6-0, 7-5 against Bells, the duo experienced an 11-hour lightning and rain delay. The next morning they disposed of a team from Longview East Texas Charter, 6-0, 6-1.
In the semifinals, the Poolville duo defeated the No. 4 seeds from Blue Ridge, 6-1, 6-2. The finals resulted in a 6-1, 6-3 win against the No. 2 seeds from Blue Ridge.
In mixed doubles, Trinity Johnson and Brady Blevins defeated the fourth-seeded pair from Hico, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, finishing their match at 1:15 a.m. after the delay. The next day they dropped a marathon match to Linden-Kildare, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6.
"I'm really proud of Roy and Landon, Trinity and Brady also," Poolville coach Woody Young said. "Roy and Landon played really well on Tuesday. That first match on Monday, the second set was a hiccup due to a little bit of nerves, some bad shots and also some good shots by their opponents.
"Tuesday they were really on their game. They missed some serves, which led to the games they dropped, but their opponents in the semis Tuesday were very good athletic players. But overall they were playing their best tennis at the right time."
