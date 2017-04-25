Sports notebook: Ladycats, coach honored

After leading his team to a state runner-up finish and the best soccer season in Aledo High School history, Ladycats coach Bryan Johnson has received one of the top honors in the state.
Johnson has been chosen to represent Region I as coach of the 5A Girls All-Star Team in the upcoming Texas Association of Soccer Coaches All-Star Game May 20 at Mary Hardin Baylor University in Belton.
"Bryan does a great job and is very deserving of this honor," Aledo athletic director Tim Buchanan said.
"Without the team I was able to coach this season that honor would have never happened," a humble Johnson said. "I am very thankful and appreciative of my coaching peers for choosing me for this honor."
Johnson led the Ladycats (22-4-4) to the 5A state championship game before falling 5-3 to Highland Park (27-0). Aledo won 17 straight en route to the final and posted 17 shutouts.
Johnson has a career record of 187-60-19, including 87-27-11 as Ladycats coach. In 11 years as a head coach his teams have reached the playoffs each season.
Johnson is a four-time region coach of the year, a nine-time district champion and district coach of the year, and has three regional semifinal appearances along with this season.
Also for the Ladycats, three players were named to the 5A All-State Tournament Team, senior forward Peyton Laughley, senior midfielder Cameron Huddleston, and freshman midfielder Cheney Huddleston.
MOORE SIGNS LETTER-OF-INTENT
Weatherford Lady Kangaroos senior basketball player Vasha Moore has signed a letter-of-intent to play for the University of Saint Thomas in Houston. Saint Thomas is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Moore helped the Lady Kangaroos to a 21-11 record, a runner-up finish in District 3-6A, and to a second straight playoff appearance by averaging 12 points and 14 rebounds.
BULLETS' WIN STREAK REACHES 20
The Texas Bullets, the defending national semi-pro football champions, won their 20th straight game, defeating the Garland Aztecs 59-0 in Garland. The Bullets, 6-0 in the Minor Professional League this season, have outscored their opponents 270-69.
The Bullets are back home to host the Metro Pride (3-3) Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kangaroo Stadium.
BROCK ARCHERY SHOOTERS QUALIFY FOR NATIONALS
The Brock elementary archery team No. 1 finished first at the recent state championships for their second consecutive championship, scoring 3,070 points.
Top finishers and their scores are Garrett Evans, second-place boy, 273; Wyatt Payton, fourth-place boy, 269; Brett Tutter, sixth-place boy, 265; Bethanie Ashford, third-place girl, 266; Allie Fuller, 13th-place girl, 256; and Avery Hyatt, 26th- place girl, 249.
A total of 270 boys and 220 girls competed.
The middle school team finished fourth with a team score of 3,197. Top finishers are Jacob Baskin, fourth-place boy, 282; Dee Bruner, 17th-place boy, 274; Joel Beauregard, 20th-place boy, 273; Sequoyah Courtney, 32nd-place girl, 269; Annabelle Joye, 70th-place girl, 260; and Lauren Moore, 102nd-place girl, 254.
There were 436 boys and 312 girls.
The high school did not not field a team this year but took individuals. Top shooters are Doc Bruner, fifth-place boy, 288; McLain Rutkowski, 39th-place boy, 275; Colten Rhody, 150th-place boy, 258; Berkley McClure, 16th-place girl, 279; Yanette Rojas, 42nd-place girl, 269; and Paige Perks, 61st-place girl, 266).
There were 441 boys and 342 girls.
Doc Bruner qualified for high school nationals, along with a $1000 NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) scholarship and some other prizes yet to be named. Baskin qualified for junior high nationals.has also qualified for nationals.
Nationals will be at Louisville, Kentucky again this year on May 11-13.
