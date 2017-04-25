Ladycats advance to playoffs after controversy, triple play

It took a little extra, but the Aledo Ladycats are in the postseason. They also pulled off something rare, a triple play, in their regular-season finale 6-4 loss at Saginaw Boswell Friday.
With the loss, the Ladycats finished 8-6 in District 6-5A, leaving them in a four-way tie with Saginaw, Boswell and Azle. Saginaw qualified as the No. 2 seed, with Aledo and Boswell flipping a coin for the No. 3 and No. 4 spots entering the playoffs.
However, there was some dispute before that decision was made, Aledo coach Heather Oakes said. She said once the district bylaws were sorted out, though, Azle was the odd team out.
Boswell won the flip. The Ladycats will play Denison in a best-of-three series beginning Wednesday (April 26) at 7 p.m. in Denison, continuing Saturday at 5 p.m. in Aledo, with a third game, if necessary, immediately following Game 2.
As for the triple play, Boswell had runners on first and second with no outs. Aledo’s Brynn Hellman made a shoestring catch to get it started.
Thinking the ball had hit the ground, the Boswell runners took off. Hellman threw to Mykayla Stroud at second for a second out, and Stroud flipped her feet and fired to Megan Reynolds at first.
“So pretty,” Oakes said of the triple play.
Elsewhere, Brock (24-6 overall) wrapped up a perfect 12-0 run through District 7-3A with a 17-1 victory at home against Tolar as Bailey Wagner drove in six runs with hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run; Peaster (18-10-1 overall) defeated Cisco 10-0 at home behind Rylie Melton’s one-hitter to secure third in 7-3A; Weatherford (9-20, 2-10 in 3-6A) ended its season with an 8-4 home win over Keller Central behind a double and home run from Lindsey Franklin; and Macy Mercer had five hits as Willow Park Trinity ended with a 17-14 victory against Calvary Christian.
“Only one graduating. We have a great team coming back next year,” Weatherford coach Ty Comstock said. “I think we will be the surprise of the district.”
Brock’s bidistrict series against Wichita Falls City View will be played in Hawley. Game 1 is 6 p.m. Friday, Game 2 is 6 p.m. Saturday. A third game, if necessary, will be played immediately following the second contest.
Peaster will face Bowie in bidistrict, with the first game being in Peaster Thursday at 7 p.m. and the second Friday in Bowie at 7 p.m. Details for a third game, if needed, had yet to be decided at press time.
▪ PEASTER 10, CISCO 0
Winning pitcher: Rylie Melton 5 innings, 1 hit, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts.
Peaster leading hitters: Allie Arnold 3 hits, double, RBI; Katie Ruddy 3 hits, home run, 4 RBI; Katy Mitchell 3 hits, double; Julia Garcia 2 hits; Melton double.
Peaster record: 18-10-1, 8-4 in District 7-3A.
▪ BROCK 17, TOLAR 1
Winning pitcher: Mattye Tyler 4 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts.
Brock leading hitters: Tyler 3 hits, 2 triples, 3 RBI; Bailey Wagner 4 hits, 2 doubles, home run, 6 RBI; Kacie Gilreath 3 hits, 2 doubles, 4 RBI.
Brock record: 24-6, 12-0 in District 7-3A.
▪ WEATHERFORD 8, KELLER CENTRAL 4
Winning pitcher: Allison Williams 7 innings, 6 hits, 2 earned runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts.
Weatherford leading hitters: Lindsey Franklin 3 hits, double, home run, 3 RBI; Shelby Kennedy 2 hits, home run, RBI; Hannah Akin 2 doubles, 2 RBI.
Weatherford record: 9-20, 2-10 in District 3-6A.
▪ BOSWELL 6, ALEDO 4
Aledo leading hitters: Lindsey McElroy 2 hits; Hannah Andrews 1 hit, RBI.
Aledo record: 16-13, 8-6 in District 6-5A.
▪ WILLOW PARK TRINITY 17, CALVARY CHRISTIAN 14
Trinity leading hitters: Macy Mercer 5 hits, double, 3 RBI; Katelyn Myetich 3 hits, 2 doubles, home run, walk, 3 RBI; Macee Hartt 3 hits, triple, 2 RBI; Shelbi Tidwell 2 hits, double, walk, RBI.
Trinity record: 3-9.
