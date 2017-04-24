WC softball clinches conference title

The Weatherford College softball team clinched a conference championship by sweeping North Central Texas College at Stuart Field Saturday.
It’s the second conference title for the Coyotes since the program’s inception in 2012.
WC, ranked No. 9 in the nation, is 40-9 overall and 25-5 in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play. The Coyotes have won 16 of their last 17 games.
Weatherford beat NCTC 4-2 in the first game Saturday. Francine Garcia went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Morgan Rackel earned the win with five hits, two earned runs, no walks and four strikeouts.
Game two, won by WC 11-2, was called early due to the run rule. Rackle hit two home runs, finishing with three RBI. She also earned another win as the pitcher, scattering seven hits over five innings with one walk and three strikeouts. Kristeny Magallanes added a home run and a triple on a 2-for-3 performance.
The Coyotes have one conference doubleheader remaining at Hill College Wednesday. The Region 5-North Tournament is scheduled for May 5-7 at The Ballfields at Craig Ranch in McKinney.
