Weatherford College softball team on the move

Coyote softball moves to No. 9
The Weatherford College softball team is now ranked No. 9 in the nation according to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I poll released Tuesday. WC was previously ranked No. 10.
The Coyotes, who have won 12 of their last 13 games, are 36-9 overall and 21-5 in conference play. WC leads the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings by one game over second place Temple College.
Butler College (40-0) retained the No. 1 spot.
WC travels to Temple Wednesday and then returns home to Stuart Field for their home finale Saturday, April 22. The doubleheader against North Central Texas begins at noon.
Perrin wins Player of the Week
For the fifth week in a row, a Weatherford College softball player is an award winner from the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. Macie Perrin has been named Softball Player of the Week for April 9-15.
The sophomore centerfielder from Alamogordo, NM had a .462 batting average for the week with a double, a triple, two home runs, four RBI, six runs, two walks and a stolen base.
Perrin’s 67 hits ranks second in the NTJCAC. She ranks third in home runs (15), third in RBI (62) and fifth in runs (46).
WC’s Morgan Rackel was Pitcher of the Week for March 12-18, Francine Garcia won two consecutive Position Player of the Week awards (March 19-25 and March 26-April 1) and Kristeny Magallanes won Position Player of the Week for April 2-8.
