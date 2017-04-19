Close contests highlight area baseball games

Despite a sterling pitching performance by Mason Hilton, the Weatherford Kangaroos will have to wait until at least Friday to clinch a playoff berth. Meanwhile, the Brock Eagles rallied late for another comeback victory against upset-minded Breckenridge and the Aledo Bearcats fell at home to Northwest in a key district contest.
Meanwhile, Peaster got another great pitching performance from Matthew Grimes, who struck out 13 in a 12-1 one-hit victory against Millsap. Grimes has struck out 63 batters in his past five starts, which includes a no-hitter.
Hilton hurled a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts, but the Kangaroos fell on the road 1-0. They slipped to 7-4 in District 3-6A and are in a battle with Abilene (6-3) for third place. Fossil Ridge and Keller are tied for first at 8-1. Timber Creek (4-5) is also holding onto playoff hopes.
The Kangaroos mustered just two hits of their own.
The Brock Eagles escaped an upset to Breckenridge, winning 3-2 on a wild pitch and scoring twice in the top of the seventh inning. Earlier this season they won 2-1 at home on a walkoff walk.
The victory clinched a tie for the top spot in District 7-3A. However, having swept runner-up Peaster (8-2), the Eagles (10-0) own the tiebreaker and will enter the postseason as the league's top seed.
Aledo fell for a third straight contest, 6-5 at home to Northwest. The Bearcats fell to 6-5 in District 6-5A, leaving them in a battle for one of the two final playoff berths.
Aledo travels to Boswell Friday and Chisholm Trail Tuesday before finishing the season at home against Saginaw on April 28.
KELLER FOSSIL RIDGE 1, WEATHERFORD 0
Weatherford pitching: Mason Hilton 6 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts.
Weatherford leading hitter: James Moreno double.
Weatherford record: 15-12, 7-4 in District 3-6A.
BROCK 3, BRECKENRIDGE 2
Winning pitcher: Jase Lopez 7 innings, 2 hits, 0 earned runs, 6 walks, 9 strikeouts.
Brock leading hitters: Trent Patino 3 hits, walk, RBI; Bryce Nye double.
Brock record: 19-3-1, 10-0 in District 7-3A (clinched top seed for playoffs).
PEASTER 12, MILLSAP 1
Winning pitcher: Matthew Grimes 5 innings1 hit, 0 earned runs, 0 walks, 13 strikeouts.
Peaster leading hitters: Kooper Shook 3 hits, walk, 3 RBI; Evan Hafley 2 hits, home run, RBI; Colton Arnold 2 hits, walk, RBI; Ryan Schult 2 doubles; Devin Alvey home run, 2 RBI.
Peaster record: 18-6-1, 8-2 in District 7-3A (clinched playoff berth).
NORTHWEST 6, ALEDO 5
Aledo leading hitters: Nathan Fingar 3 hits; Hunter Rosson 2 hits, walk, RBI; Garrison Berkley double.
Aledo record: 20-8, 6-5 in District 6-5A.
