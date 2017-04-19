Softball teams jockeying for postseason spots

As the regular season comes to an end, the Peaster Lady Greyhounds and Aledo Ladycats find themselves in position to finish as high as second place in their respective districts.
The Lady Greyhounds coasted past Millsap 16-0 and Aledo edged Northwest 2-0.
With the win, Peaster (17-10-1) improved to 7-4 in 7-3A. If the Lady Greyhounds defeat Cisco at home and Eastland defeats Breckenridge, there will be a three-way tie for second. If Peaster and Breckenridge win, the Lady Greyhounds will finish third.
Whatever the outcome Friday, the Lady Greyhounds have clinched a postseason berth.
Aledo (16-12) improved to 8-5 in 6-5A. A win Friday at Boswell secures that position for the Ladycats. However, a loss combined with an Azle win over Northwest and wins by Chisholm Trail and/or Saginaw, there will be a logjam with 8-6 records, resulting in a playoff to determine the final three postseason berths.
Aledo won the first meeting with Boswell, 6-1, at home on March 28.
Elsewhere, the Brock Lady Eagles (23-6, 11-0 in District 7-3A) wrapped up their league championship with a 14-0 rout of Breckenridge.
ALEDO 2, NORTHWEST 0
Winning pitcher: Hannah Andrews 7 innings, 3 hits, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts.
Aledo leading hitters: Sydney Marris 2 hits; Lindsey McElroy double, 2 walks; Caden Cunningham triple; Brynn Hellman double.
Aledo record: 16-12, 8-5 in District 6-5A.
PEASTER 16, MILLSAP 0
Winning pitcher: Rylie Melton 5 innings, 1 hit, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts.
Peaster leading hitters: Katie Ruddy 4 hits, double, triple, 2 RBI; Baylee Chapman 3 hits, RBI; Allie Arnold 2 hits, home run, 2 RBI; Bailey Dodson 2 hits, double, walk, RBI; Emily Hungerford triple, 3 RBI; Melton double, walk, RBI.
Peaster record: 17-10-1, 7-4 in District 7-3A (clinched playoff berth).
Millsap record: 4-16-1, 1-11 in District 7-3A.
BROCK 14, BRECKENRIDGE 0
Winning pitcher: Mattye Tyler 5 innings, 1 hit, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts.
Brock leading hitters: Tyler 3 hits, 3 RBI; Lauren Lightfoot 2 hits, walk, 2 RBI; Sydney Snow 2 hits, double, walk, 2 RBI; Kacie Gilreath 2 hits, double, walk, 2 RBI.
Brock record: 23-6, 11-0 in District 7-3A (clinched championship).
HALTOM 6, WEATHERFORD 4
Weatherford leading hitters: Shelbu Kennedy 2 hits, triple; Grace Davis 2 hits, walk; Sierra Graves 2 hits, RBI; Hannah Akin, 2 hits, double, walk, 2 RBI.
Weatherford record: 8-20, 1-10 in Districrt 3-6A.
