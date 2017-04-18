Hellman's five hits help Ladycats stay in race

With Brynn Hellman posting a 5-for-5 night batting, the Aledo Ladycats held off a Brewer comeback for a 13-9 road victory to remain in the chase for postseason berth from District 6-5A.
The Ladycats (15-12 overall) improved to 7-5 in district. Haslet Eaton leads with Aledo, Saginaw, Chisholm Trail, Boswell, Azle and Northwest battling for the next three spots in the final standings.
The Ladycats have games remaining at Northwest and Boswell this week.
Hellman's standout night included a double, home run and a pair of runs batted. Megan Reynolds also hit a home run and drove in three runs. In all, Aledo had 16 hits and was aided by five Brewer errors.
The Ladycats led 2-0 after the top of the second inning, but the Lady Bears scored four times in the bottom. Aledo tied the game in the top of the third, but again Brewer took the lead, 5-4, in the bottom.
An eight-run fourth inning and another run in the top of the fifth appeared to put the game out of reach as Aledo went up 13-5. However, Brewer scored twice in the fifth and twice in the sixth.
Each team left nine runners on base.
Aledo pitcher Hannah Andrews struck out nine batters in 4.1 innings.
Elsewhere, Brock improved to 10-0 in District 7-3A with a 16-0 whitewashing of Cisco as Mattye Tyler pitched a three-inning perfect inning, and Keller defeated Weatherford 7-4.
ALEDO 13, BREWER 9
Winning pitcher: Hannah Andrews 4.1 innings, 6 hits, 4 earned runs, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts.
Aledo leading hitters: Brynn Hellman 5 hits, double, home run, 2 RBI; Megan Reynolds 3 hits, home run, 3 RBI; Mikayla Stroud 2 hits, 2 RBI; Sydney Morris 2 hits, RBI.
Aledo record: 15-12, 7-5 in District 6-5A.
BROCK 16, CISCO 0
Winning pitcher: Mattye Tyler 3 innings, 0 hits, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts.
Brock leading hitters: Jessica Leek 2 doubles, 3 RBI; Lauren Lightfoot 2 hits, double, 2 RBI; Sydney Snow 2 hits, walk, 3 RBI; Bailey Wagner 2 hits, double, 2 RBI; Tyler double.
Brock record: 22-6, 10-0 in District 7-3A.
KELLER 7, WEATHERFORD 4
Weatherford leading hitters: Grace Davis 3 hits, double; Shelby Kennedy 1 hit, walk; Allison Williams 1 hit, RBI.
Weatherford record: 8-19, 1-9 in District 3-6A.
