Kangaroos alive in race for 3-6A title

Behind the four-hit pitching of Blake Burrows, the Weatherford Kangaroos won 3-0 at Haltom to stay alive in the race for the District 3-6A championship.
The Kangaroos (15-11 overall) improved to 7-3 in district. Keller and Fossil Ridge share the league lead with 7-1 records and Abilene is 6-2. One more victory will clinch a playoff berth for Weatherford.
The Kangaroos finish district play this week with games against Fossil Ridge on the road Tuesday and home Friday. Meanwhile, Keller has two games against Abilene.
The Kangaroos split games with Abilene and Keller.
"Our guys have been playing well over the last few weeks. I feel like our pitching and defense has carried us in district," Kangaroos coach Jason Lee said. "We have also got some timely hitting.
"We need to continue playing well and worry about us. We control our own destiny as far as the playoffs, and you never know what can happen because the teams at the top all play each other."
Elsewhere, Brock moved closer to the 7-3A championship, improving to 10-0 with a 13-3 victory against Cisco as Christian Stites pitched a four-hitter, Aledo fell to 6-4 in the wild 6-5A race with a 6-1 loss at Brewer, and Millsap fell 2-0 to Eastland.
Peaster, the 7-3A runner-up, had the day off.
Aledo is in a race for one of four playoff berths with Northwest, Brewer, Saginaw and Chisholm Trail with four games left in the regular season. The Bearcats have games remaining with Northwest at home, Boswell and Chisholm Trail on the road, and Saginaw at home.
WEATHERFORD 3, HALTOM 0
Winning pitcher: Blake Burrows 6.2 innings, 4 hits, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts.
Weatherford leading hitters: Burrows 2 hits, triple; Mason Zamarron 2 hits; DeMarcus Gratts double.
Weatherford record: 15-11, 7-3 in District 3-6A.
BROCK 13, CISCO 3
Winning pitcher: Christian Stites 5 innings, 4 hits, 3 earned runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts.
Brock leading hitters: Trent Patino 2 hits, walk, 3 RBI; Noah Nye 2 hits, 2 RBI; Cole Lightfoot 2 hits, walk, 4 RBI; Parker Bounds 2 hits, double.
Brock record: 18-3-1, 10-0 in District 7-3A.
BREWER 6, ALEDO 1
Aledo leading hitters: Calloway Shands 2 hits, Vaughn Shields 2 hits.
Aledo record: 20-7, 6-4 in District 6-5A.
EASTLAND 2, MILLSAP 0
Millsap leading hitter: Dalton Lee 1 hit (team's only hit).
Millsap record: 4-14-1, 0-10 in District 7-3A.
