Aledo sending 13 to area track and field

Led by distance performances by twins Gracie and Graydon Morris, along with Harrison Tillman, Aledo qualified 13 athletes (8 boys, 5 girls) to the Class 5A Region I Meet in Lubbock April 28-29.
They qualified by finishing in the top four in their respective events at the recent Area 5/6-5A Meet at Justin Northwest Stadium.
Graydon Morris and Tillman finished 1-2 in both the boys 1600-meter run and 3200. Meanwhile, Gracie Morris won both the 800 and 1600 among the girls.
Also for the Bearcats, the 1600 relay of Regan Rice, Giovanni Torres, Monterran Parks and Beau Mask captured a gold medal.
Despite still recovering from an injury, Mikia Jordan advanced with a third-place finish in the 100 dash. She is seeking a return to state, as is Tillman in the 3200.
Sierra White, runner-up in the pole vault at area, also advanced to state last season.
"Kia's been battling a hamstring injury, so I am really happy she was able to qualify, and now she has a little more time to recover," Ladycats coach Nikki Hyles said. "Sierra is peaking at the right time and Alaina (Touchet, qualifier with second in shot put) had a very consistent competition with five of her six throws over 35 feet.
"Gracie is continuing to dominate the 800 and 1600. She is fun to watch compete."
The top two finishers in each event at regionals advance to state, along with a wild card, the best third-place finisher from across the state. The University Interscholastic League State Meet is May 11-13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin.
AREA 5/6-5A MEET
Top four finishers in each event qualify for Region II Meet April 28-29
Aledo qualifiers
Girls
100: 3. Mikia Jordan, 12.37.
800: 1. Gracie Morris, 2:17.43.
1600: 1. Morris, 5:04.95.
Pole vault: 2. Sierra White, 11-10.
Shot put: 2. Alaina Touchet, 36-4.
Discus: 4. Erin Weiss, 112-3.
Boys
1600: 1. Graydon Morris, 4:19.46; 2. Harrison Tillman, 4:20.88.
3200: 1. Morris, 9:17.90; 2. Tillman, 9:32.37.
300 hurdles: 2. Reagan Rice, 40.30.
1600 relay: 3. Rice, Giovanni Torres, Monterran Parks, Beau Mask, 3:25.21.
Pole vault: 2. Ryan Brown, 13-6.
Shot put: 4. Chuck Filiaga, 46-1.
BROCK TEAMS SWEEP 7-3A TITLES
The Brock Eagles remained perfect this season, winning their fifth consecutive meet, easily capturing the District 7-3A championship at Breckenridge High School. Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles also won the district championship.
The Eagles scored 224.5 points, more than twice of runner-up Tolar (111). The Lady Eagles scored 163, edging Breckenridge with 147.
The Brock junior varsity boys and girls also won, making it a clean sweep for the program.
Brock boys won nine gold medals, including three by Baylor Kurilec, Jansen Ivie and Carson Langen.
Peaster's Brice won a pair of gold medals in the 1600 and 3200.
The Lady Eagles won six gold medals, led by four by Sarah Rattan and three by Marjorie Patterson.
The top four finishers in each event advanced to the Area 7/8-3A Meet in Jacksboro April 19.
DISTRICT 7-3A MEET
Top four advance to Area 7/8-3A Meet April 19 in Jacksboro
Boys
Team scores: 1. Brock, 224.5; 5. Millsap, 39; 6. Peaster, 32.
Brock qualifiers
100: 1. Baylor Kurilec, 11.40; 4. Tanner Patino, 11.70.
200: 2. Jansen Ivie, 22.68; 4. Patino, 23.30.
400: 1. Carson Langen, 51.83; 2. Jared Steele, 53.04; 3. Tommy Merrill, 53.49
800: 1. Steele, 1:58.04; 2. Merrill, 1:59.46; 4. Brennan Freeze, 2:06.33.
110 hurdles: 2. Tyler Gray, 15.08.
300 hurdles: 2. T. Gray, 40.41; 3. DeShaun Gray, 41.03; 4. Kobe Trought, 41.52.
400 relay: 1. T. Gray, Ivie, Langen, Kurilec, 44.06.
800 relay: 1. D. Gray, Patino, Ivie, Kurilec, 1:32.94.
1600 relay: 1. Merrill, Freeze, Steele, Langen, 3:23.56.
Long jump: 1. Ivie, 20-9.25; 4. Merrill, 19-10.25.
Shot put: 4. Mac Harrah, 44-2.25.
Triple jump: 1. Merrill, 43-3; 3; 4. Jacob Rousse, 41-3.5.
High jump: 1. Rousse, 6-2; 3.Jake Wahlenmeier, 5-8.
Pole vault: 4. Rhett West, 12-0.
Millsap qualifiers
100: 3.Kolton Davis, 11.63.
1600: 2. Buster Lee, 4:46.44.
3200: 3 Lee, 10:30.13.
400 relay: 4. Davis, Brock Barron, Brazos Moore, Jace Davis, 45.29.
Triple jump: 3. J. Davis, 41-5.
Peaster qualifiers
1600: 1. Brice Hardin, 4:44.17.
3200: 1. Brice Hardin, 10:16.23.
High jump: 2. Anthony Martinez, 5-10.
▪ Girls
Team scores: 1. Brock, 163; 6. Millsap, 40; 7. Peaster, 28.
Brock qualifiers
100: 3. Madison Hernandez, 13.15; 4. Mia Cherry, 13.42.
200: 2. Sarah Rattan, 25.83.
400: 1. Keasley Dent, 1:01.77.
800: 1. Marjorie Patterson, 2:26.03; 2. Dent, 2:27.32; 3.Jessie Steele, 2:28.64.
1600: 3. Kylee Laverty, 5:45.31.
3200: 3. Laverty, 12:38.60.
100 hurdles: 3. Audrie Gifford, 17.15.
300 hurdles: 2. Sloan McGuire, 48.20.
400 relay: 3. Cherry, Macie Dehnisch, Gifford, Hernandez, 51.88.
800 relay: 1. Patterson, Cherry, Rattan, Hernandez, 1:47.17.
1600 relay: 1. Patterson, McGuire, Dent, Rattan, 4:03.80.
Long jump: 1. Rattan, 17-5.75.
Triple jump: 1. Rattan, 35-0.
Peaster qualifiers
100: 2. Lauren Lewis, 13.03.
200: 4. Daijah Gilbert, 27.86.
800 relay: 4. Gilbert, Jessa Reed, Tori Cast, Dijhoudencie, Perkins, 1:53.83.
Long jump: 4. Gilbert, 15-6.5.
Millsap qualifiers
800: 4. Hailey Allen, 2:34.33.
1600: 4. Allen, 5:50.66.
400 relay: 4. Madison Johns, Cassandra Collins, Karli Hopper, Brittany Schnabel, 51.84.
800 relay: 3. Schnabel, Hopper, Johns, Collins, 1:50.85.
High jump: 2. Collins, 5-0.
POOLVILLE ADVANCES SIX
The Poolville Monarchs and Lady Monarchs each qualified three athletes for the Area 11/12-2A Track Meet April 19 in Springtown. They qualified by finishing in the top four at the 11-2A Meet.
For the Monarchs, Garrett Mott was first in the 3200 and fourth in the 800, Joseph Navarro placed third in the 1600, and Zaine Mansell was fourth in th ehigh jump and fourth in the 1600.
For the Lady Monarchs, Emery Lang placed third in the 3200 and 1600, Trinity Johnson was fourth in the 200, and Pati Fermnandez was fourth in the long jump.
Comments