Ladycat golfers rally for regional berth

The Aledo Ladycats survived a first-round setback that cost them 10 shots to earning a berth in the Class 5A Region I Golf Tournament Monday and Tuesday (April 24-25).
An incorrectly signed scorecard on the first day disqualified the team’s low score of the day. Instead of finding themselves a single stroke back of the leader, the Ladycats were 11 back and in third place instead of second.
Nonetheless, they rallied, improving 15 strokes from 351-336 over the Bridlewood Country Club course in Flower Mound.
“The girls did a great job of overcoming adversity,” head coach Jeff Lemons said. “Four out of five girls lowered their scores on Friday which allowed us to beat Eaton by 13 shots and get the second regional qualifying spot.
“Our biggest improvement was on the 13th hole. As a team we were 15 over par on Thursday with a double bogey, three triple bogies, and a quadruple bogey. On Friday all five girls parred the hole, a 15-shot gain.”
Kaitlyn Wright led the Ladycats with rounds of 85 and 80 for a 165 total. Also, Madison Head posted a 170 (87-83), Madison Wyss shot 176 (85-91), Deyton Dellar shot 178 (94-84) and Rylee Gabbert had an 89 on the second day.
The four lowest scores of each round comprise the team score.
The Region I Tournament will be played at the Rawls Golf Course in Lubbock. From there the top three teams and top three individuals not on those teams will advance to the state tournament in Austin May 15-16.
BEARCATS WIN BIG AT DISTRICT
The Aledo Bearcats enjoyed a 56-stroke victory at the recent District 6-5A Tournament at Bridlewood. The Bearcats posted a 633 over two rounds (311-322).
Aledo was led by Parker Scaling with a 148 (72-76), who was also the top overall individual. Teammates Evan Pennington and Andrew Lane were second and fourth among medalists with a 154 (72-82) and 158 (79-79), respectively.
Also for Aledo, Austin Griffith shot 173 (88-85) and Ben Huxtable shot 176 (91-85).
The four lowest scores in each round comprise the team score.
The Bearcats advance to the Region I Tournament at Rawls Golf Course in Lubbock April 26-27. From there, the top three teams and top three individuals not on those teams will move on to the state tournament in Austin May 22-23.
BROCK BOYS, GIRLS SWEEP 7-3A GOLF
The defending Class 3A state champion Bock Eagles posted rounds of 332 and 309 for a 641 total over two rounds at Lakeside Golf Course and Sugartree Golf Course to win the District 7-3A championship.
The Lady Eagles also won the district title, shooting 853 (425-428).
Eastland was second in both categories, finishing 40 behind among the boys and 36 back among the girls.
Garrett Leek led the Eagles, shooting 153 (74-79) and placing second among medalists. Kelton Hoster was third with a 156 (82-74) and Carsen Langen fourth with a 162 (81-81). Also for Brock, Trevor McClellan shot 170 (90-80) and Dalton Dickerson shot 193 (99-94).
The Lady Eagles were led by Bailey Wagner’s 180 (89-91), making her the top overall medalist. Second was Emma Wood with a 186 (90-96). Also, Alyssa Baker posted a 232 (120-112), Skyler Robertson shot 255 (126-129) and Allison Gissiner posted a 137 on the first day and no score on the second.
The four lowest scores each round comprise the team total.
Baylee Hull of Peaster qualified for regional individually as one of the top two individuals not on a qualifying team. She was third overall, shooting 192 (90-102).
The Region I Tournament is Monday-Thursday (April 24-27) at Shady Oaks Golf Club in Baird. The boys play Monday and Tuesday, while the girls play Wednesday and Thursday.
The top three teams and top three individuals not on those teams will advance to the state tournament in Austin. The girls play May 15-16 and the boys May 22-23.
QUAD-COUNTY TRACK
The Quad-County Junior High Track Meet was held recently. Results for the Weatherford Tison Boys are:
Seventh grade
▪ 4x100 relay, third, David Soto, Jackson Lisle, Tyler Smeltzer, and Isaac Brown.
▪ Brown, first in 300 hurdles, third in 110 hurdles.
▪ 4x200 relay, fourth, Cole Klein, Hector Osorio, Soto, and Lisle.
Eighth grade
▪ 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, both first, Bruce Collingsworth, Tex Ejere, Riley Piearce, and Cisco Caston.
▪ Caston, second in 200 and long jump.
▪ Ejere, first in 110 hurdles.
BULLETS SURVIVE SCARE
The defending national champions Texas Bullets won for an 18th straight game, edging the North Texas Stampede 46-40 in their recent Minor Professional Football League game at Kangaroo Stadium.
Quarterback Justin Willis completed 14 of 27 passes for 285 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Chris Kennedy caught five passes for 162 yards and two TD, while Anthony Jackson hauled in six for 97 yards and a pair of scores.
Running back Greg Greene carried 17 times for 138 yards with three TD.
