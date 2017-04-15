Aledo soccer teams post season for memories

Just when you think you're used to being in the playoffs, a season like this comes along.
It was, quite simply, the greatest soccer season in Aledo history.
The Ladycats came up one game shy of winning a state championship, falling 5-3 in the Class 5A state championship game to Highland Park.
It was the first time any soccer team from Aledo advanced to the state tournament. Combined with the Bearcats advancing to the third round of the boys playoffs for the first time in more than half a decade, it was a season filled with memories for the Aledo faithful.
"I can't be any more proud of my team and all of their accomplishments," Ladycats coach Bryan Johnson said. "It's been a tremendous season, and it's one that will be talked about for many years."
Even the championship game was one for the ages. Highland Park, considered by some to be the best team in the nation and atop all state polls, ended with a 27-0-0 record, but not before getting a fight from the Ladycats (22-4-3).
"Today's game was a spectacle to behold," Johnson said. "It had all the goals and offense anyone would ever want. We challenged each other until the end. We were still pressing for the goal until the final whistle blew.
"We had a great crowd that kept us energized the entire game."
The Ladycats did not appear on their way to history early in the season. After a 3-0-1 start that saw them outscore their opponents, they were 2-3-2 over the next seven games.
At 5-2-3 and 2-1 in district, they began their run of 17 straight victories. They would win their next 11 in league play to capture the District 6-5A championship, outscoring their district foes 62-8, followed by six straight playoff wins to reach the title game.
Then came a critical cog in their success. Starting goalkeeper Mackenzie Covington, a junior, returned after missing some time with a broken finger.
The Ladycats immediatly posted five straight shutouts upon her return. On their way to the state tournament, Aledo outscored its opponents 49-3 over the next 13 straight wins.
"She made everybody play a little better," Johnson said of Covington, who finished with 14 shutouts.
After a scare in the opening round of the postseason in which the Ladycats had to rally from a halftime deficit for a 3-2 win over upset-minded Denton Ryan, the fourth-place team from 5-5A, Aledo posted four straight shutouts. They defeated Richland 7-0, Denton 5-0, El Paso Andress 2-0, and Lubbock Monterrey 3-0.
Denton finished the season 19-2-2 and Monterrey 26-1-1. It was the most goals surrendered by either team all season.
The state semifinals, a 3-2 double overtime victory against Leander Rouse, was arguably the most contest of the season. Senior Cameron Huddleston provided the game-winner in the 97th minute on a free kick from about 22 yards out.
As they had done in their playoff opener, the Ladycats overcame a 2-1 deficit for the win, this time against a team that basically had a home-field advantage in the state tournament.
“You could tell in their energy. The Rouse girls slept in their own beds the night before," Johnson said. "They had an advantage, but it was amazing the way our girls just kept battling. It was a great game."
Now the Ladycats look to the future, and it looks like a bright one. They return 17 of 21 players on the roster. However, among the four seniors leaving are top scorers Cameron Huddleston (25 goals, 12 assists) and Peyton Laughley (31 goals).
"My seniors put together the best of all time," Johnson said. "They showed great leadership and a competitive spirit that will resonate for years to come. I know they will do great following their dreams after high school. I hate to lose them, but they leave behind great memories."
The roster this season included six juniors, eight sophomores and three freshmen. Joining Covington among the key returners are sophomore Brooke Jones (8 goals, 12 assists), junior Krista Thrasher (5 goals, 8 assists) and junior Ashlee Brookshire (6 assists).
"Who knows? Maybe we can get another run like this season," Johnson said. "They have a lot to live up to, but they have been there and hopefully will drive us next season.
"This season was magical. The run through the playoffs was exciting and will be remembered for years to come."
BOYS RECAP
The Bearcats had their best season since 2011, advancing to the third round of the playoffs and winning the District 6-5A championship, going undefeated in league play.
Not bad for a team that began the season 1-3-1 and outscored 13-4.
Once district play began the Bearcats moved to another level. They went 14-0 and outscored their opponents 55-10.
That was followed by playoff wins over Sherman (3-2) and Fort Worth Arlington Heights (2-1 in a shootout). Their great season ended in a 1-0 loss to Wichita Falls, a game in which the Bearcats had two shots hit the crossbar and another bounce off the post.
"The last game was a really tough loss," Aledo coach Derek Vierling said. "When they say it is a game of inches it really is true. A couple of inches either way and we win the game."
The Bearcats' roster featured 15 seniors, including nine starters.
"It was a great season. Our seniors really stepped up this year and will be missed," Vierling said. "They definitely put their stamp on Aledo soccer."
Sophomore Max Owens led the Bearcats in goals with 18, followed by seniors Daniel de la Cerda with a dozen, Tanner VanCuren with eight and Reed Vierling with seven. Senior Jarrod Nelson led with nine assists, while Owens had seven, VanCuren and de la Cerda had six, and Vierling and sophomore Brandon Winkle had five each.
Senior goalkeeper Caleb Hill posted 11 shutouts with 96 saves.
This was the 15th time in 16 seasons for the Bearcats to reach the playoffs.
Comments