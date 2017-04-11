Sports Notebook: Brock, Aledo dominate district tennis

Brock led all qualifiers from the District 7-3A Tennis Tournament on their own courts recently, advancing 13 players to the Region I Tournament. The Eagles and Lady Eagles won first place in all five events, along with a runner-up finish in three events.
They also won team championships for the boys and girls.
The following players qualified for the regionals in Abilene Monday and Tuesday (April 17-18), with third-place finishers being alternates.
Boys singles: 1. Rayce Mitchell, Brock; 2. Zach Kursteiner, Brock.
Boys doubles: 1. Dylan Davis and Will Paschal, Brock; 2. Zach Randall and Kyle Randall, Brock; 3. Trevor Payne and Ethan Williams, Peaster.
Girls singles: 1. Katy Redder, Brock; 2. Abigail Sykes, Millsap; 3. Abi Lowry, Millsap.
Girls doubles: 1. Macie Dehnisch and Kylee Laverty, Brock; 2. Ericka O'Bannon and Odanette Tighe, Brock; 3. Natalie Glover and Heather Stewart, Millsap.
Mixed doubles: 1. Garrett Davis and Alex Grimm, Brock; 2. Joao Bertoncello and Kennedy Warren, Peaster; 3. Tyler Burchette and Katie Tomerlin, Millsap.
ALEDO ADVANCES NINE
The Aledo High School varsity tennis team advanced nine players to the Region I Tournament from the District 6-5A Tournament at TCU. The Racquetcats won four events and captured the team championships for the boys and girls.
The top two finishers in each event advanced to regionals April 17-19 at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
Mixed doubles: Nikki Adamie and Alec Meendsen defeated Boswell 6-0, 6-0 in final.
Boys doubles: Lance McClure and Miles Grubbs defeated teammates Ben Colvin and James Young 6-4, 6-4 in final. Colvin/Young won a playback match 6-0, 6-0 over Chisholm Trail for second place.
Girls doubles: Priscilla Schimming and Erin Davis defeated Northwest 7-6, 6-3 in final.
Boys singles: Jared Kelm defeated Northwest 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in final.
Alternates (third-place finishers): Trey Fambrough and Allison Dale in mixed doubles, Tristyn Fambrough in girls doubles.
WHS NETTER REACHES REGIONALS
Weatherford's Taylor Jackson finished second in the recent District 3-6A Tennis Tournament. This earned her a berth in the Region I Tournament Monday and Tuesday (April 17-18) at the Arlington Tennis Center.
Jackson rallied from an 0-3 deficit to win 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals. In the finals, she was down 2-6 after the first set and 1-4 in the second before winning five straight to force a third set, which she lost 7-5.
"Taylor played with confidence and composure the entire tournament," said Weatherford coach Chelsea Gallegos. "She definitely peaked at the right time this season, and I think her experience from wining district last year in doubles definitely kept her relaxed even when she was down."
POOLVILLE TENNIS PLAYERS ADVANCE
Poolville's Roy McCleery and Landon Smith won the District 11-2A boys doubles championship in Denton, their second consecutive year to win district. Also for Poolville, Trinity Johnson and Brady Blevins finished second in mixed doubles.
Miranda Martin placed third and is an alternate to the Region II Tournament Monday and Tuesday (April 17-18) in McKinney.
LADY ROO WRESTLER SIGNS WITH EMMANUAL
Weatherford senior wrestler Alex Herle has signed a letter-of-intent to compete for Emmanuel College in Georgia next season. She finished third in the 119-pound division at this year's University Interscholastic League 6A State Tournament.
TCA BASEBALL SCORES 30-PLUS IN SHUTOUT
Willow Park Trinity Christian Academy (TCA) varsity baseball defeated Midland Classical Academy 33-0 recently. Riley Dean and Jacob Shelton combined to pitch a shutout. Calib Guynes went 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs.
TCA scored 15 runs in the fifth inning, which included a grand slam by Baylor White. The team collected 26 hits, while only allowing four.
They followed with 6-2 win over Abilene Christian School to improve to 4-0 in their Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools district. The Eagles scored four runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by a double from Preston Gist.
TCA finished the game with eight hits and seven stolen bases, while only allowing one.
