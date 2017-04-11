Weatherford Sports

April 11, 2017

Brock wins defensive gem over Peaster

By Rick Mauch

Special to the Weatherford Star-Telegram

Jase Lopez of Brock and Evan Hafley each pitched a three-hitter in Friday's key District 7-3A baseball game at Brock.

However, Lopez had the help of a single run, driven in by Christian Stites on a fifth-inning ground out, as the Eagles won 1-0 to remain undefeated atop the league standings at 7-0 (15-3-1 overall). The Greyhounds fell to 5-2 (15-6-1 overall), with both losses to Brock.

"Huge win against a quality opponent," Brock coach Hart Hering said. "Just a good old-fashioned pitchers duel. I knew going into it that runs were going to be at a premium. Both kids really squared off and battled pitch-for-pitch.

"We seem to have a knack for finding a way to do just enough on offense to win. I know our pitching and defense is going to keep us in most games, so if we can just grind out some good at-bats and scratch a few runs we will have a chance to win it in the end."

Lopez went seven innings, walked none and struck out 11. Hafley pitched six, walked four and struck out six.

"He threw a great game. It was a heartbreaker to lose," Peaster coach Lynne Grimes said. "Evan competed and gave us every chance to win."

Elsewhere, Aledo won 4-1 at Azle, Weatherford defeated visiting Abilene 13-4 as Lukas Loran tripled and drove in five runs, Poolville defeated Ranger 13-3 at home to stay undefeated in 13-2A, and Millsap fell 14-4 at home to Tolar.

▪ BROCK 1, PEASTER 0

Winning pitcher: Jase Lopez 7 innings, 3 hits, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts.

Brock leading hitters: Cole Lightfoot 2 hits; Christian Stites 1 hit, RBI.

Peaster pitcher: Evan Hafley 6 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts.

Peaster leading hitters: Kelton Shook 1 hit, Matthew Grimes 1 hit, Preston Hardin 1 hit.

Records: Brock 15-3-1, 7-0 in District 7-3A. Peaster 15-6-1, 5-2 in District 7-3A.

▪ ALEDO 4, AZLE 1

Winning pitcher: Trevor Bruno 5.2 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts.

Save: Trevor Brosette 1.1 innings, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts.

Aledo leading hitters: Michael Alvarez 2 hits; Caden Jarvis 2 hits, double, walk; Vaughn Shields 2 hits, 3 RBI; Greg Mosiello 2 hits; Nathan Fingar double.

Aledo record: 20-5, 6-2 in District 6-5A.

▪ WEATHERFORD 13, ABILENE 4

Winning pitcher: Blake Burrows 4 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts.

Weatherford leading hitters: Lukas Loran triple, 2 walks, 5 RBI; Preston Edison 2 hits, triple, walk, RBI; Mason Zamarron 2 hits; Chance Ragsdale 3 hits, RBI; Burrows double, walk, 2 RBI.

Weatherford record: 13-11, 5-3.

▪ POOLVILLE 13, RANGER 3

Winning pitcher Logan Fowler 2 innings, 1 hit, 0 earned runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.

Poolville leading hitters: Roy McCleery 2 hits, 2 RBI; Ruben Rodriguez 2 hits; Andrew Booth double, walk, RBI; Amzie Dunn 1 hit, 2 RBI.

Poolville record: 12-7, 6-0 in District 13-2A.

▪ TOLAR 14, MILLSAP 4

Millsap leading hitters: Spencer Auld 2 hits; Tyler Burchette 1 hit, RBI; Matthew Bradshaw 1 hit, RBI.

Millsap record: 4-11-1, 0-7 in District 7-3A.

