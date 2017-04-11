Brock wins defensive gem over Peaster

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting Pause

1:01 Colleyville Heritage shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. swings away

0:53 A'Shawn Robinson excited to be at hometown NASCAR track

1:14 Mavs fan Shen Xu pays tribute to Dirk Nowitzki

5:03 Clarence Hill: a conversation on Tony Romo with Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:40 West 7th gets another grocery store Wednesday