Lady Eagles top Lady Hounds with late run

Though the final score was closer, for the second time this season the Brock Lady Eagles used a late rally to defeat visiting rival Peaster 3-2 in a District 7-3A softball game.
Anarenee Beyer scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh as the Lady Eagles remained undefeated in district at 8-0 (20-6 overall). Peaster fell to 5-4 (15-10-1 overall).
"We didn't play our best tonight but I'm very proud of the kids for how they handled adversity and how they did enough to get the win," Brock coach Ryan Starnes said.
Mattye Tyler pitched a three-hitter for Brock, walking two and striking out six over seven innings. She also had two hits with a double and RBI.
Lauren Lightfoot of Brock hit a home run among her two hits.
In their first meeting of the season in Peaster, the Lady Eagles scored 10 runs late to win 15-7.
Elsewhere, Azle defeated Aledo 11-2 at home, Millsap lost 2-1 in 12 innings at Tolar, and Weatherford had the night off.
Despite the loss, Millsap pitcher Natalie Ruiz pitched the entire game before the Lady Rattlers won in walk-off fashion. The Lady Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead after two innings but left nine runners on base.
▪ BROCK 3, PEASTER 2
Winning pitcher: Mattye Tyler 7 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts.
Brock leading hitters: Tyler 2 hits, double, RBI; Lauren Lightfoot 2 hits, home run, walk, RBI.
Peaster leading hitter: Julia Garcia 1 hit, RBI.
Records: Brock 20-6, 8-0 in District 7-3A. Peaster 15-10-1, 5-4 in District 7-3A.
▪ AZLE 11, ALEDO 2
Aledo leading hitters: Megan Reynolds 2 hits, double, RBI; Hannah Andrews double.
Aledo record: 13-12, 5-5 in District 6-5A.
▪ TOLAR 2, MILLSAP 1 (12 innings)
Millsap pitching: Natalie Ruiz 11.1 innings, 11 hits, 2 earned runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts.
Millsap leading hitters: Paige Lionberger 2 hits, Alerah Turpin 2 hits, Ruiz double.
Millsap record: 4-13-1, 1-8 in District 7-3A.
