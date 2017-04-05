Ladycats moving on to first regional since '08

For the first time 2008 the Aledo Ladycats will be playing in a regional tournament. They advanced with a 5-0 victory against Denton Tuesday at Haslet Eaton High School.
The Ladycats (20-3-3) controlled the game from the outset against the Lady Broncos (19-2-2), who had outscored their opponents 96-15 entering the contest with a dozen shutouts.
However, Aledo has now outscored its opponents 77-18 and has 15 shutouts. Mackenzie Covington was in goal Tuesday, making 15 saves, including four clutch that kept the score from being much closer.
Cameron Huddleston and Peyton Laughley each had two goals to lead the Ladycats.
"Super pumped about reaching the regional tournament," Aledo coach Bryan Johnson said. "Total team effort. Really proud."
This is the 16th consecutive season the Ladycats have reached the postseason. The last time they reached the regional tournament was also the deepest playoff run in team history, advancing to the regional finals.
The Ladycats will face El Paso (21-3) in the regional semifinals Friday at Wichita Falls' Memorial Stadium, time to be announced. The other semifinal pairs Lubbock Monterrey (26-0-1) against two-time defending regional champion Grapevine (20-3). The championship is Saturday, also TBA.
The El Paso Lady Eagles have outscored their three playoff opponents 12-1, while Aledo has outscored its postseason foes 15-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 5A REGION I QUARTERFINALS
▪ Aledo 5, Denton 0
Aledo goals: Cameron Huddleston 2, Peyton Laughley 2, Eden Wise.
Aledo assists: Krista Thrasher, Brooke Jones, Reagan Kenesek, Huddleston.
Aledo goalkeeper: Mackenzie Covington.
Records: Aledo 20-3-3, Denton 19-2-2.
Lone goal ends Bearcats' season
The Aledo Bearcats' best season in more than half a decade came to an end came to an end Tuesday with a 1-0 loss to Wichita Falls at Mineral Wells' Rams Stadium.
The Coyotes (14-2-6) scored with five minutes remaining in the first half. That was all they would need as the defense stymied the Bearcats (18-5-1).
"We were a bit unlucky today," Aledo coach Derek Vierling said. "We hit the post twice and the crossbar once.
"It was a very physical game and we just came up short."
The Bearcats advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time the 2011 season. This was their 15th postseason appearance in 16 years.
The loss ended a 16-game winning streak for Aledo, which advanced to the third round of the playoffs since 2011. They won the District 5-6A championship, going 14-0 before defeating Sherman 3-2 and Fort Worth Arlington Heights 2-1 in a shootout.
"Just sad to see it end. Such a great senior class," Vierling said. "They all mean so much to mee. I will really miss them."
The Bearcats lose 15 seniors, including nine starters.
