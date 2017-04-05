Weatherford Sports

April 5, 2017 5:57 AM

Grimes fans 18 in Peaster win

By Rick Mauch

Special to the Weatherford Star-Telegram

Eight days after throwing the first no-hitter of his high school career, Peaster's Matthew Grimes gave those watching an encore to remember.

Grimes struck out 18 over seven innings as the Greyhounds won 8-2 at Tolar Tuesday. He scattered five hits and walked just one.

Only three of the Rattlers' outs were something other than a Grimes strikeout.

In addition, Grimes helped his own cause with a double and run batted in. Kooper Shook, Devin Alvey and Evan Hafley each had two hits, including a triple by Shook and a double by Hafley.

Elsewhere, Brock had little trouble at Eastland, winning 14-1 to remain atop District 7-3A, Aledo won 7-1 at Saginaw, Weatherford fell 3-0 at Abilene, and Millsap lost 5-0 at home to Breckenridge.

▪ PEASTER 8, TOLAR 2

Winning pitcher: Matthew Grimes 7 innings, 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 18 strikeouts.

Peaster leading hitters: Kooper Shook 2 hits, double, walk, RBI; Devin Alvey 2 hits; Evan Hafley 2 hits, double, RBI; Grimes double, RBI.

Peaster record: 15-5-1, 5-1 in District 7-3A.

▪ BROCK 14, EASTLAND 1

Winning pitcher: Christian Stites 5 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts.

Brock leading hitters: Trent Patino 2 hits, 2 walks, RBI; Cole Lightfoot double, home run, 5 RBI; Doc Bruner 2 hits, RBI; Jackson Hardison 2 hits; Bryce Nye double, 3 RBI.

Brock record: 14-3-1, 6-0 in District 7-3A.

▪ ALEDO 7, SAGINAW 1

Winning pitcher: Kannon Brown 6 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts.

Aledo leading hitters: Hunter Rosson 2 hits, 2 RBI; Michael Alvarez double, walk, 2 RBI.

Aledo record: 19-5, 5-2 in District 6-5A.

▪ ABILENE 3, WEATHERFORD 0

Weatherford leading hitters: Lukas Loran 1 hit; James Moreno 1 hit, walk.

Weatherford record: 12-11, 4-3 in District 3-6A.

▪ BRECKENRIDGE 5, MILLSAP 0

Millsap leading hitter: Dalton Lee double (Bulldogs' lone hit).

Millsap record: 3-11-1, 0-6 in District 7-3A.

Related content

Weatherford Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Martin Perez took the loss after leaving trailing 3-2 in the sixth

View more video

Sports Videos