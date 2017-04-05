Grimes fans 18 in Peaster win

Eight days after throwing the first no-hitter of his high school career, Peaster's Matthew Grimes gave those watching an encore to remember.
Grimes struck out 18 over seven innings as the Greyhounds won 8-2 at Tolar Tuesday. He scattered five hits and walked just one.
Only three of the Rattlers' outs were something other than a Grimes strikeout.
In addition, Grimes helped his own cause with a double and run batted in. Kooper Shook, Devin Alvey and Evan Hafley each had two hits, including a triple by Shook and a double by Hafley.
Elsewhere, Brock had little trouble at Eastland, winning 14-1 to remain atop District 7-3A, Aledo won 7-1 at Saginaw, Weatherford fell 3-0 at Abilene, and Millsap lost 5-0 at home to Breckenridge.
▪ PEASTER 8, TOLAR 2
Winning pitcher: Matthew Grimes 7 innings, 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 18 strikeouts.
Peaster leading hitters: Kooper Shook 2 hits, double, walk, RBI; Devin Alvey 2 hits; Evan Hafley 2 hits, double, RBI; Grimes double, RBI.
Peaster record: 15-5-1, 5-1 in District 7-3A.
▪ BROCK 14, EASTLAND 1
Winning pitcher: Christian Stites 5 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Brock leading hitters: Trent Patino 2 hits, 2 walks, RBI; Cole Lightfoot double, home run, 5 RBI; Doc Bruner 2 hits, RBI; Jackson Hardison 2 hits; Bryce Nye double, 3 RBI.
Brock record: 14-3-1, 6-0 in District 7-3A.
▪ ALEDO 7, SAGINAW 1
Winning pitcher: Kannon Brown 6 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts.
Aledo leading hitters: Hunter Rosson 2 hits, 2 RBI; Michael Alvarez double, walk, 2 RBI.
Aledo record: 19-5, 5-2 in District 6-5A.
▪ ABILENE 3, WEATHERFORD 0
Weatherford leading hitters: Lukas Loran 1 hit; James Moreno 1 hit, walk.
Weatherford record: 12-11, 4-3 in District 3-6A.
▪ BRECKENRIDGE 5, MILLSAP 0
Millsap leading hitter: Dalton Lee double (Bulldogs' lone hit).
Millsap record: 3-11-1, 0-6 in District 7-3A.
Comments