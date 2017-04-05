Lady Greyhounds rally twice for softball win

The Peaster Lady Greyhounds found themselves down twice to visiting Tolar before rallying for a 14-9 victory Tuesday.
The Lady Rattlers jumped out to a 7-2 lead before the Lady Greyhounds scored five times in the third to tie the game at 7. Then, after falling behind again 9-7, Peaster scored four runs in the fifth and padded their lead with three in the sixth.
Allie Arnold had four hits for Peaster, including a double, triple and three runs batted in. Katie Ruddy had a double, home run and three RBI.
The Lady Greyhounds (15-9-1, 5-3 in District 7-3A) overcame five errors. Tolar helped by committing three of its own.
Elsewhere, District 7-3A leader Brock blasted Eastland 14-0, Aledo fell 8-5 at Saginaw, and Weatherford lost 11-1 at Keller Timber Creek.
▪ PEASTER 14, TOLAR 9
Peaster leading hitters: Allie Arnold 4 hits, double, triple, 3 RBI; Katie Ruddy double, home run, 3 RBI; Hannah Bird 2 hits, walk; Baylee Chapman 2 hits, double, walk, 3 RBI; Taci Tatum double, RBI.
Peaster record: 15-9-1, 5-3 in District 7-3A.
▪ BROCK 14, EASTLAND 0
Winning pitcher: Mattye Tyler 5 innings, 4 hits, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts.
Brock leading hitters: Anarenee Beyer 3 hits, 2 RBI; Sydney Snow 3 hits, 2 doubles, 3 RBI; Jessica Leek 2 hits, double; Landry Felts double, 2 RBI; Tyler home run, 3 walks, 2 RBI.
Brock record: 19-6, 7-0 in District 7-3A.
▪ SAGINAW 8, ALEDO 5
Aledo leading hitters: Hannah Andrews 3 doubles, RBI; Mykayla Stroud 2 hits, triple; Gracie King double.
Aledo record: 13-11, 5-4 in District 6-5A.
▪ KELLER TIMBER CREEK 11, WEATHERFORD 1
Weatherford leading hitter: Karley Horton 2 hits.
Weatherford record: 8-17, 1-7 in District 3-6A.
