WC softball sweeps Grayson

The Weatherford College softball team has won five games in a row after a doubleheader sweep at Grayson College Saturday, 5-4 and 15-13.
WC, ranked No. 16 in the nation, is 29-8 overall and 14-4 in conference play.
Francine Garcia was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in game one. Morgan Rackel earned the win, allowing six hits and one earned run with two strikeouts.
The two teams combined for 30 hits in game two. Garcia was 5-for-6 with four RBI and another home run. Macie Perrin was 2-for-2 with three walks and four RBI.
Weatherford will host McLennan Wednesday at Stuart Field. The doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m.
Comments