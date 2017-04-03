Greyhounds outlast Breckenridge

Evan Hafley backed up his great pitching performance Friday with the game-winning hit as the Peaster Greyhounds won 4-2 in eight innings at Breckenridge.
Looper Shook led off the eighth inning by getting hit by a pitch and Kelton Shook sacrificed him to second. Hafley then drove Shook home with a double and scored himself on Matthew Grimes' single.
On the mound, Hafley pitched all eight innings. He struck out 14, walked two and scattered four hits.
The victory improved the Greyhounds (14-5-1 overall) to 4-1 in District 7-3A. They are a game behind Brock, to whom their only loss was against, 4-1 at home on March 14.
Hafley's double was the lone extra-base hit for the Greyhounds.
Elsewhere, Brock edged Denton at home 1-0, Weatherford slipped by Timber Creek 3-2 in Keller, Poolville won 16-8 at Perrin, and Aledo lost at home Chisholm Trail 3-0, the Bearcats' second straight loss after a 4-0 start to district.
In softball, Chisholm Trail won 1-0 at Aledo, Weatherford fell 5-3 at Keller Fossil Ridge, Peaster lost 15-9 at Breckenridge, and Millsap was topped 15-5 at Cisco.
BASEBALL
PEASTER 4, BRECKENRIDGE 2 (8 INNINGS)
Winning pitcher: Evan Hafley 8 innings, 4 hits, 2 walks, 14 strikeouts.
Peaster leading hitters: Matthew Grimes 2 hits, 2 RBI; Hafley double, RBI; Colton Arnold 1 hit, RBI.
Peaster record: 14-5-1, 4-1 in District 7-3A.
WEATHERFORD 3, KELLER TIMBER CREEK 2
Winning pitcher: Blake Burrows 5.1 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 4 walks, 8 strikeouts.
Weatherford leading hitters: Lukas Loran 2 hits, walk; Amon Pool 2 hits, walk, RBI; Nick Rodriguez 1 hit, walk, RBI; Mason Zamarron 1 hit, walk, RBI.
Weatherford record: 12-10, 4-2 in District 3-6A.
SAGINAW CHISHOLM TRAIL 3, ALEDO 0
Aledo leading hitter: Hunter Rosson double (only Bearcats hit).
Aledo record: 18-5, 4-2 in District 6-5A.
POOLVILLE 16, PERRIN 8
Winning pitcher: Ruben Rodriguez 5 innings, 2 hits, 0 earned runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts.
Poolville leading hitters: Amzie Dunn 3 hits, double, 3 RBI; Roy McCleery 2 hits, double; Andrew Booth 2 hits, double, walk, 3 RBI; Parker Hawkins 2 hits, RBI; Elizabeth McCain 2 hits, RBI.
Poolville record: 11-7, 4-0 in District 13-2A.
BROCK 1, DENTON 0 (NONDISTRICT)
Brock pitching: Jase Lopez (win) 5 innings, 0 hits, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts; Joseph Gossett 1 inning, 1 strikeout; Bryce Nye (save) 1 inning, 2 strikeouts.
Brock leading hitters: Christian Stites 2 hits, Jackson Hardison double.
Brock record: 14-3-1, 5-0 in District 7-3A.
SOFTBALL
CHISHOLM TRAIL 1, ALEDO 0
Aledo pitching: Megan Reynolds 3.1 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts; Hannah Andrews 3.2 innings, 3 hits, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts.
Aledo leading hitters: Lindsey McElroy 1 hit, Mykayla Stroud 1 hit, Bailee Whitener 1 hit.
Aledo record: 13-10, 5-3 in District 6-5A.
KELLER FOSSIL RIDGE 5, WEATHERFORD 3
Weatherford leading hitters: Karley Horton double, walk, 2 RBI; Grace Davis 1 hit, 2 walks; Hannah Akin 1 hit, walk, RBI.
Weatherford record: 8-16, 1-6 in District 3-6A.
BRECKENRIDGE 15, PEASTER 9
Peaster leading hitters: Allie Arnold 2 hits, double, 2 RBI; Rylie Melton home run, 2 RBI; Katie Ruddy home run, 2 RBI.
Peaster record: 14-9-1, 4-3 in District 7-3A.
CISCO 15, MILLSAP 5
Millsap leading hitter: Paxton Bean 1 hit, 2 walks.
Millsap record: 4-11-1, 1-6 in District 7-3A.
