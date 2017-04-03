Aledo's Morris wins Texas Relays

Aledo's Gracie Morris showed once again why, despite being just a freshman, she is a favorite to bring back a gold medal from the Class 5A State Track Meet next month.
Running on the very same track on which the state meet will be held, Morris won a gold medal in the 1600-meter run at last weekend's Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas. She posted a time of 4 minutes, 53.32 seconds.
"She ran a really smart race. She got her body in position to win," Aledo coach Nicole Hyles said.
"As far as I know it's a first in Aledo history for someone to win the Texas Relays."
Morris led from the start. On the last lap she was passed by a girl from California. Then, with about 200 meters left Morris regained the lead.
"With about 125 meters left it became clear she was going to win," Hyles said.
It's the second time in a couple of weeks that Morris can faced elite competition and come out on top. The Texas Relays features some of the top competition from across the state and nation.
Previously, she won the Texas Distance Festival at Southlake, posting what was then the nation's top time of 4:53.02. She entered this week with the fourth fastest time in the country and the fastest time in the state.
"This and the Texas Distance Festival are elite and she's been fantastic at both," Hyles said. "The Texas Relays gives you a great indication of just where you stand against the best there is."
Also from the area at the Texas Relays, Aledo pole vaulters Ryan Brown and Brevin McCoy finished ninth and 13th, respectively in Division B. Each cleared 14 feet, 10 inches, but Brown had fewer misses.
The Brock boys 4x400 relay placed 10th in Division I. The quartet of Carsen Langen, Tommy Merrill, Brennan Freeze and Jared Steele clocked a time of 3:27.47.
The previous day the Brock Eagles remained undefeated in meets this season, winning the Bulldog Relays in Millsap. The Brock girls were second.
"We are definitely beginning to hit our groove," coach Chad Worrell said. "We've had some kids battling illness and injuries and are just now getting everyone together."
The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos won another meet, capturing the Keith Gilbert Relays in Burleson.
Elsewhere, Brice Hardin and Anthony Martinez of the Peaster Greyhounds medaled at the Decatur Fit-N-Wise Meet. Hardin won the 3200 with a time of 10:28.07 and Martinez cleared 6 feet for second in the high jump.
BULLDOG RELAYS
at Millsap
Area results
Boys
Team scores: 1. Brock, 184; 7. Millsap, 30.
1600: 2. Buster Lee, Millsap, 4:52.43.
400: 1. Tanner Patino, Brock, 52.24.
800: 1. Jared Steele, Brock, 1:59.11; 2. Tommy Merrill, Brock, 2:01.90; 3. Brennan Freeze, Brock, 2:03.90.
300 hurdles: 1. Tyler Gray, Brock, 41.18.
400 relay: 1. Brock (Baylor Kurilec, Carson Langen, Jansen Ivie, T. Gray), 43.34.
800 relay: 3. Brock (Kurilec, Ivie, DeShaun Gray, Langen), 1:33.84.
1600 relay: 1. Brock (Patino, Tripp Jones, Freeze, Merrill), 3:31.81; 3. Millsap (Jace Davis, Brock Barron, Brazos Moore, Lane Rich), 3:47.67.
Long jump: 1. Ivie, 20-11; 3. Langen, 20-1.
Shot put: 1. Mac Harrah, Brock, 42-3.75.
Discus: 2. Harrah, 126-6.
Triple jump: 1. Merrill, 43-1.
High jump: 3. Davis, 5-6.
Pole vault: 1. Rhett West, Brock, 11-6 (won tie-breaker); 2. Jake Wahlenmeier, Brock, 11-6; 3. Ivie, 10-6.
Girls
Team scores: 2. Brock, 116; 4. Millsap, 53.
100: 3. Madison Hernandez, Brock, 13.46.
200: 1. Sarah Rattan, Brock, 25.98.
800: 1. Marjorie Patterson, Brock, 2:32.15; 2. Jessie Steele, Brock, 2:33.34; 3. Hailey Allen, Millsap, 2:34.98.
1600: 2. Allen, 5:52.45.
3200: 3. Julia Burks, Weatherford Christian, 13:06.14.
400 relay: 2. Brock (Audrie Gifford, Patterson, Hernandez, Rattan), 51.23.
800 relay: 1. Brock (Gifford, Hernandez, Patterson, Rattan), 1:49.46; 3. Millsap (Karli Hopper, Brittany Schnabel, Trinity Duncan, Madi Johns), 1:53.77.
1600 relay: 2. Millsap (Hopper, Johns, Schnabel, Allen), 4:26.87.
Long jump: 1. Rattan, 16-8.5.
Triple jump: 1. Rattan, 34-3.5.
Pole vault: 1. Mamie Cate Hayden, Brock, 7-6.
KEITH GILBERT RELAYS
at Burleson
Weatherford results
Girls
Team score: 165, first place.
3200: 2. Sadie Carey, 12:02.90.
100 hurdles: 1. Jazmin Brownlee, 16.43; 2. Julie Griffin, 17.04; 3. Selah Morris, 18.78.
300 hurdles: 1. J. Griffin, 50.46; 2. Brownlee, 52.91.
400 relay: 2. Tatum Wright, Junie Ejere, Dayla Roberts, Jayla Schultz, 50.15.
800 relay: 2. Wright, Ejere, Roberts, Schultz, 1:47.34.
Shot put: 1. Guadalupe Solorozano, 34-11.
Pole vault: 1. Bowman, 11-0; 2. Cassidy Griffin, 10-6.
Long jump: 1. Schultz, 18-3.75; 3. Kara Rothrock, 16-6.
Triple jump: 1. Schultz, 37-7.5.
Boys
Team score: 68, fourth place.
800: 3. Austin Chirstmas, 2:02.08.
3200: 3. Roberto Munoz, 10:36.76.
400 relay: 3. Winston Griffith, London Williams, Devin James, Evan White, 44.78.
800 relay: 3. Griffith, Williams, James, White, 1:34.78.
Shot put: 2. Tristen Frost, 47-7.
Discus: 2. Cole Wright, 136-6.
Pole vault: 2. Kylie White, 12-0.
Comments