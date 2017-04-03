Area athletes play in all-star contest

The Weatherford area was well-represented in the recent Chicken Express All-Star Games in Mineral Wells.
The games feature area seniors from teams throughout the Weatherford-Mineral Wells area.
In the boys game, Trevor Payne of Peaster, Roy McCleery of Poolville and Taylor Perry of Brock helped the Red Team to a 101-85 victory against the Yellow Team. Peaster's Books Pennington scored 12 points for the Yellow, which also included Poolville's Ruben Rodriguez and Landon Smith.
The girls game featured a pair of Brock players on opposing teams. Lindy Drillette helped the Yellow Team to an 80-75 victory against the Red Team, which included Taylor Hayes.
ALL-DISTRICT BOYS BASKETBALL
District 3-6A
Weatherford honors
▪ Second Team: Grayson Stinson, junior.
▪ Academic all-district: Ty Huang, senior; Jacob Huffman, senior; Buddy Martinez, senior; Carson Maberry, junior; Ashton Smith, junior.
District 7-3A
▪ Most Valuable Player: Books Pennington, senior, Peaster.
▪ Offensive MVP: Taylor Perry, senior, Brock.
▪ Defensive MVP: Matthew Thornton, senior, Brock.
▪ Newcomer of the Year: Daegan Gentry, junior, Peaster.
▪ Coach of the Year: Zach Boxell, Brock.
▪ First Team: Bradon Smith, sophomore, Peaster; Dillon Bennett, sophomore, Peaster; Garrett Leek, junior, Brock; Amery Hughes, junior, Brock.
▪ Second Team: Hunter Maass, junior, Millsap; Scott Thomas, sophomore, Brock; Trevor Payne, senior, Peaster.
▪ Honorable mention: Seth Merryman, junior, Peaster; Drew Smith, freshman, Peaster; Tyler Burchette, senior, Millsap; Austin Younger, junior, Millsap; Kaden Wallace, sophomore, Millsap; Hayden Waller, senior, Brock; Wyatt Moore, junior, Brock; Treston Hughes, sophomore, Brock.
▪ Millsap academic all-district: Burchette, Wallace, junior Matt Shaw.
District 11-2A
Poolville honors
▪ Defensive MVP: Roy McCleery, senior.
▪ First team: Ruben Rodriguez, senior.
▪ Second team: Dylan Ranspot, senior; Chris Tunnell, junior.
▪ Honorable mention: Cecil Rodriguez, sophomore; Stone Stegall, sophomore; Tyler Tunnell, sophomore.
▪ Academic all-district: McCleery, Stegall, senior Landon Smith.
ALEDO TENNIS SECOND AT RICHLAND
The Aledo varsity tennis team finished second at the Richland Rebel Tennis Tournament recently, behind 6A Abilene High.
Taking first place in boys singles was Jared Kelm, while Colby Crawford won the consolation draw. In boys doubles the pairing of Lance McClure/Miles Grubbs won first.
Aledo also took first place in mixed doubles with the pairing of Nikki Adamie/Alec Meendsen. The pairing of Alison Dale/Trey Fambrough took fourth place.
In girls doubles Priscilla Schimming/Erin Davis placed fifth.
DISTRICT 7-3A GOLF PREVIEW
The Brock A team shot 309 to take first place and the Brock B placed third with a 333 total in the District 7-3A Golf Tournament Preview recently.
Keiton Hoster of Brock A led all players with a 72, while teammate Carson Langen was third with a 74. Also from Brock A, Garrett Leek shot 78 to tie for fourth with Millsap's Matthew Bradshaw.
The Brock girls shot 393 to also win. They were led by Bailey Wagner and Anarenee Beyer with a 95 each, tying for second individually. Emma Wood of Brock was fourth with a 96.
SPRINGTOWN TENNIS TOURNAMENT
The Brock and Poolville tennis teams competed in the Springtown Tournament recently, played at the TCU courts. They were led by Dylan Davis winning boys singles, Macie Dehnisch and Ericka O'Bannon winning girls doubles, and Garrett Davis and Alex Grimm winning mixed doubles.
Also, Rayce Mitchell was second in boys singles, while Kyle Randall and Odanette Tigh were second in mixed doubles. Zach Randall and Zach Kursteiner were third in boys doubles.
From Poolville, Landon Smith and Roy McCleery finished second in boys doubles. Also, Brady Blevins and Trinity Johnson were fourth in mixed doubles.
