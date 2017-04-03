Chambers, Espenson win events for WC rodeo

The Weatherford College rodeo team travelled to Brownwood for the Ranger College Rodeo March 23-25.
WC’s Chase Chambers, roping with Ranger’s Tyson Thompson, won both rounds and the team roping title. Chambers is a sophomore from Iowa Park, TX.
Barrel racer Kelsey Espenson also brought home a buckle. The freshman from Hart, TX finished fourth in the first round and first in the finals to take the event title.
Weatherford native and WC alumna Anne Todd won the breakaway roping title for Tarleton, while WC’s Martha Angelone placed in both rounds and finished third.
Garret Jacobs came from 10th place to second in tie down roping. Jacobs also performed well in steer wrestling, placing in both rounds and finishing fourth overall.
The WC men’s team finished second overall and the women’s team was fourth.
Up next is the Western Texas College rodeo March 30 to April 1 in Snyder.
