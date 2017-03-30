Weatherford College splits with Hill

The Weatherford College baseball team split with Hill College in a doubleheader played in Hillsboro Wednesday.
Hill took the first game in a 2-1 pitchers’ duel. WC’s Jake Lyons pitched all seven innings, giving up only three hits and two earned runs with eight strikeouts and two walks. Hill’s Nolan Withrow earned the win, giving up four hits and one earned run with five Ks and four walks.
WC won the second game, 8-5. Weatherford’s Payton Rhodes had a big day at the plate, hitting two home runs with three RBI. Andrew Keefer was 3-for-5. WC used six pitchers, with reliever Tyler Perez earning the win.
The Coyotes (18-14 overall, 9-5 in conference) will face Hill (18-11, 5-5) again at Roger Williams Ballpark Saturday, April 1. It will be First Responders Day, with all police, fire, EMTs and their families receiving free admission and free meals. The first game begins at 1 p.m.
