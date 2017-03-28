Aledo's Morris tops in nation

Gracie Morris of Aledo set a school record while also posting the fastest time in Texas in the 1600-meter run recently at the Texas Distance Festival in Southlake.
Morris, a freshman, was clocked in a time of 4 minutes, 53.02 seconds. This was the fastest time in the nation for this event entering this past weekend, according to the web site athletic.net. It eclipsed the previous best time of 4:53.23 by sophomore Claudia Lane of Malibu, California on March 4.
Morris' time at Southlake is more than nine minutes faster than her previous best of 5:02.26 in the Northwest Texan Invitational on March 3.
Morris is undefeated this spring, with three victories in the 1600, along with one in the 800 and the 3200.
Also posting a top-10 finish from Aledo in the Distance Festival was Harrison Tillman. He ran a personal-best of 4:21.69 to place seventh in the 1600.
Weatherford freshman Sadie Carey narrowly missed a top-10 finish, placing 11th in the 1600 with a time of 5:20.22.
Other area runners and their results included:
▪ Austin Christmas, Weatherford, 11th in boys 3200, 9:57.21.
▪ Robert Munoz, Weatherford, 44th in boys 3200, 10:33.75.
▪ Hanul Lewis, Weatherford, 19th in girls 1600, 5:27.32.
▪ Lily Wilson, Weatherford Christian, 69th in girls 800, 2:56.05.
▪ Julia Burks, Weatherford Christian, 94th in girls 1600, 6:09.35.
BEARCATS NAMED ALL-DISTRICT HOOPS
Four members of the Aledo Bearcats have been named to the All-District 6-5A Boys Basketball Team by the league's coaches.
Senior Cameron Caldwell was named to the first team. Freshman Jake Bishop earned second-team accolades.
Honorable mentions are junior Noah Arrington and sophomore Tre Owens.
Caldwell, along with seniors Jacob Hawkins and Bryce Lancarte, earned academic all-district honors.
BULLETS WIN AGAIN
The Texas Bullets, the defending national semi-pro football champions, improved to 3-0 this season in the Minor Professional League with a 31-0 home victory against the Austin Vipers. It was their 17th consecutive victory dating to last season.
The Bullets, based out of Weatherford, play their home games at Kangaroo Stadium. They have outscored their opponents 142-16, including 96-0 in two home games.
Bullets wide receiver Chris Kennedy leads the league with 11 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns. !uarterback Justin Willis is completing 56 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and one interception and has rushed for a pair of touchdowns.
Running back Greg Greene has rushed for 109 yards and a pair of TD.
The Bullets will host the North Texas Stampede Saturday at 7 p.m.
