Eagles scratch out comeback win

Scoring twice late without benefit of a hit, the Brock Eagles rallied for a come-from-behind 2-1 home victory against Breckenridge.
Trent Patino walked with the bases loaded to bring home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. It came after Brock (12-3-1, 4-0 in District 7-3A) had tied the game in the sixth on a wild pitch.
"We will take them any way we can get them," Brock coach Hart Hering said. "Not playing our best baseball, but finding ways to win. That's a good quality to possess as a team.
"Our kids compete from the first pitch to the last pitch. Our energy was good and we caught a little momentum at the end of the game. It's just a simple belief that they will find ways to win a ballgame."
Jase Lopez pitched a three-hitter for Brock, striking out 10. Bryce Nye had two of the Eagles' five hits, including a double.
Pitching was dominant throughout the area as Peaster's Evan Hafley threw a one-hitter in a 10-0 win over Millsap, Poolville got a two-hitter from Ruben Rodriguez in defeating Lipan 7-2, Trevor Brosette tossed a three-hitter as Aledo defeated Northwest 12-2, and Weatherford's Blake Burrows pitched a three-hitter in a 10-0 win over Keller Central.
BASEBALL
▪ BROCK 2, BRECKENRIDGE 1
Winning pitcher: Jase Lopez 7 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 5 walks, 10 strikeouts.
Brock leading hitters: Bryce Nye 2 hits, double; Trent Patino walk, game-winning RBI.
Brock record: 12-3-1, 4-0 in District 7-3A.
▪ ALEDO 12, NORTHWEST 2
Winning pitcher: Trevor Brosette 4 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts.
Aledo leading hitters: Nathan Fingar 3 hits, double; Hunter Rosson double, 4 RBI; Jacob Arizpe double, 2 RBI.
Aledo record: 18-3, 4-0 in District 6-5A.
▪ WEATHERFORD 10, KELLER CENTRAL 0
Winning pitcher: Blake Burrows 6 innings, 3 hits, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts.
Weatherford leading hitters: Nick Rodriguez 4 hits, triple; Mason Zamarron 3 hits, double, 2 RBI; James Moreno 2 hits; Amon Pool 2 hits, walk, RBI; Burrows double, walk.
Weatherford record: 11-9, 3-1 in District 3-6A.
▪ PEASTER 10, MILLSAP 0
Winning pitcher: Evan Hafley 5 innings, 1 hit, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts.
Peaster leading hitters: Devin Alvey 3 hits, triple, walk, 3 RBI; Kelton Shook 3 hits, 2 RBI; Matthew Grimes 2 hits, double, 2 RBI.
Millsap leading hitter: Chase Buchanan 1 hit.
Peaster record: 12-5-1, 2-1 in District 7-3A.
Millsap record: 3-9-1, 0-4 in District 7-3A.
▪ POOLVILLE 7, LIPAN 2
Winning pitcher: Ruben Rodriguez 7 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts.
Poolville leading hitters: Rodriguez 2 hits, 2 RBI; Andrew Booth 2 hits, RBI.
Poolville record: 10-7, 4-0 in District 13-2A.
