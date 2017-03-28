Lady Eagles stay perfect in district behind Tyler

Mattye Tyler pitched a two-hitter and drove in a pair of runs as the Brock Lady Eagles improved to 5-0 in District 7-3A with a 6-0 home victory against Breckenridge.
The Lady Eagles (17-6 overall) have outscored their five district opponents 65-7. Only Peaster has been able to score against Brock.
Jessica Leek had a pair of hits, including a double, with a walk and two RBI for the Lady Eagles. Bailey Wagner also had two hits with a double.
Elsewhere, Peaster pitcher Rylie Melton retired all nine batters as the Lady Greyhounds defeated Millsap 15-0 in a game that was called after three innings. Aledo blanked visiting Northwest 3-0 and Weatherford dropped a 5-3 road contest at Haltom.
▪ BROCK 6, BRECKENRIDGE 0
Winning pitcher: Mattye Tyler 7 innings, 2 hits, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts.
Brock leading hitters: Jessica Leek 2 hits, double, walk, 2 RBI; Bailey Wagner 2 hits, double; Anarenee Beyer double, RBI; Tyler 1 hit, 2 RBI.
Brock record: 17-6, 5-0 in District 7-3A.
▪ PEASTER 15, MILLSAP 0
Winning pitcher: Rylie Melton 3 innings, 0 hits, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts.
Peaster leading hitters: Bailey Dodson 2 hits, RBI; Taci Tatum double, RBI; Allie Arnold double, RBI; Katy Mitchell triple, 3 RBI; Julia Garcia home run, walk, 4 RBI.
Peaster record: 13-8-1, 3-2 in District 7-3A.
Millsap record: 4-9-1, 1-4 in District 7-3A.
▪ ALEDO 3, NORTHWEST 0
Aledo leading hitters: Hannah Andrews double, Bailee Whitener double.
Aledo record: 12-9, 4-2 in District 6-5A.
▪ HALTOM 5, WEATHERFORD 3
Weatherford leading hitters: Mariena Gardner 2 hits; Lindsey Franklin double, walk, RBI.
Weatherford record: 7-15, 0-5 in District 3-6A.
