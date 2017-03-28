Ladycats rally for bidistrict win

It took a pair of second-half goals and a tightening of the defense, but the Aledo Ladycats advanced to the second round of the Class 5A soccer playoffs with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory against Denton Ryan in a match played at Denton High.
"Great game and very physical, got beat beat up pretty good," Aledo coach Bryan Johnson said.
It was the Ladycats (18-3-3) who survived, however, to move into an area-round matchup against Richland (14-8-3). Details of the game were being worked out at press time. The Ladycats won a regular-season meeting at home in mid-January, 4-2.
Brooke Jones scored the game-winner for Aledo against Ryan (12-9-1), the fourth-place team from District 5-5A. It came off of an assist by Cameron Huddleston with a dozen minutes to play.
The Ladycats, champions of 6-5A, tied the game at 2-2 five minutes into the second half as Krista Thrasher took an assist from Vanessa Rajan. Aledo trailed 2-1 at the half as Peyton Laughley scored off of Eden Wise's assist.
This is the 16th consecutive season in which the Ladycats have reached the playoffs. It is their third straight to advance to the second round. They last reached the third round in 2008 when they went on to the regional finals.
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 5A BIDISTRICT
▪ ALEDO 3, DENTON RYAN 2
Aledo goals: Peyton Laughley, Krista Thrasher, Brooke Jones.
Aledo assists: Eden Wise, Vanessa Rajan, Cameron Huddleston.
Records: Aledo 18-3-3. Ryan 12-9-1.
Bearcats advance with second-half surge
For a coach whose team had just won its 15th consecutive game, Aledo's Derek Vierling was breathing a sigh of relief after the latest victory. His team had just won 3-2 in their Class 5A bidistrict contest against Sherman, a game played at Denton High.
"It feels awesome. You don't want to run the table in district and lay an egg in the first round," he said.
Aledo went through District 6-5A with a perfect 14-0 record. This is the Bearcats' 15th playoff appearance in 16 years and the second straight in which they've reached the second round. They last reached the third round in 2011 and advanced four rounds in 2010.
The bidistrict victory advanced the Bearcats (17-4-1) into an area-round matchup against Fort Worth Arlington Heights (19-5). Details of the match were being worked out at press time. The Yellowjackets won an earlier season matchup in Fort Worth 4-0.
Tanner VanCuren scored the game-winning goal, off of Noah Hill's second assist of the game, with just under 10 minutes to play. It gave the Bearcats a 3-1 lead.
The game was tied 1-1 at the half as Daniel de la Cerda scored off of Reed Vierling's assist. The Bearcats took a 2-1 lead as Hill assisted Jarrod Nelson with 10 minutes remaining.
Sherman (7-8-2), the fourth-place team from District 5-5A, managed a late goal to account for the final score.
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 5A BIDISTRICT
▪ ALEDO 3, SHERMAN 2
Aledo goals: Daniel de la Cerda, Jarrod Nelson, Tanner VanCuren.
Aledo assists: Reed Vierling, Noah Hill 2.
Records: Aledo 17-4-1. Sherman 7-8-2.
