Lady Coyote basketball 2016-17 wrap-up

The Weatherford College Lady Coyotes came up short of the basketball postseason, but optimism is high in the program as they head into the offseason.
Coach Bob McKinley knows his team was good, and given how much the experience of this season should help, it's understandable that he's already anxious for next season.
"We have five freshmen back, and most of them started," McKinley said. "They got better and they are continuing to get better, and that should scare some people."
McKinley began the season now past with nine new freshman faces and four sophomores. Though something of a rebuilding project, they nonetheless fashioned an overall winning record (13-12) and narrowly missed the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) playoffs with a 6-8 league mark.
Five of their 14 conference games were decided by nine points or less. They were 2-3 in those games.
"We didn't have people back from a team that had won a lot, like we have throughout our history," McKinley said. "It makes a difference to have kids who have been in the battle and competed well, and we have that now. They didn't make the playoffs, but they were competitive and right there.
"I'd be really disappointed if we weren't among the best teams in the league next season."
The Lady Coyotes' top three scorers were all freshmen, Masha Vasilevko (13.2 points, third in conference), Reyna Ammons (10.0), and Tahnia McDaniel (9.1). They will lose their top rebounder in sophomore Ugochinyere Nwarie (6.6), but return 6.5 per game from Vasilevko, 5.8 from McDaniel, and 5.6 from freshman Dovile Strimaityte.
Ammons also led the conference in steals (3.0) and Vasilevko led in free throw percentage (85.7), with Strimaityte third (79.2) and McDaniel fourth (78.4). Freshman River Romine was fifth in assists (3.2) and fourth in steals (2.3).
Vasilevko was named first-team All-NTJCAC. Ammons and McDaniel were honorable mentions.
But statistics aside, McKinley said he loves the determination his players are showing, even now that the season is over.
"Our leadership comes from the way they work in practice," he said. "We had some come in with a really great work ethic from their high school programs.
"They love getting in the gym and working. They know that is going to pay off come next season. It's dedication, and it's smart, and it's exactly what we want."
Along with Nwarie, the Lady Coyotes will lose sophomores Arelis Cora, Caroline Forrest and Madi Mayfield.
LADY COYOTES RECAP
▪ Record: 13-12 overall, 6-8 in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
▪ Home: 8-6.
▪ Road: 5-5.
▪ Neutral: 0-1.
▪ Scoring average: 73.2 overall, 72.6 in conference.
▪ Defense average: 49.8 overall, 67.0 in conference.
▪ Rebounds average: 42.6.
▪ Field goal percentage: 39.3.
▪ 3-point FG: 27.1.
▪ Free throws: 70.9.
▪ Assists: 15.7.
▪ High score: 120.
▪ Times scored over 100: 2.
▪ Biggest wins: 120-32 over Richland, 98-13 over Mountain View.
▪ Wins by nine points or less: 4 (2 in conference).
▪ Losses by nine points or less: 5 (3 in conference).
Individual leaders
▪ Scoring: Masha Vasilevko, freshman, 13.2 (third in conference); Reyna Ammons, freshman, 10.0; Tahnia McDaniel, freshman, 9.1.
▪ Rebounds: Ugochinyere Nwarie, sophomore, 6.6; Vasilevko, 6.5; McDaniel, 5.8; Dovile Strimaityte, freshman, 5.6.
▪ Assists: River Romine, freshman, 3.2 (fifth in conference); Destiney Winkfield, freshman, 2.6.
▪ Steals: Ammons, 3.0 (first in conference); Romine, 2.3 (fourth in conference); Winkfield, 2.1.
▪ Blocks: Vasilevko, 1.3 (fifth in conference); Strimaityte, 0.7.
▪ Field goal percentage: Winkfield, 43.1; Ammons, 40.8.
▪ 3-point percentage: Vasilevko, 35.3 (tied for third in conference).
▪ Free throw percentage: Vasilevko, 85.7 (first in conference); Strimaityte, 79.2 (third in conference); McDaniel, 78.4 (fourth in conference).
