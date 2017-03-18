Roos bid for upset sweep ends late

The Weatherford Kangaroos began the week with a 1-0 upset of Keller in walkoff style, the No. 12 team in Texas in Class 6A in the TxHighSchool.com rankings.
They almost ended the week with another win by the identical score in Keller. However, the Indians thwarted the Kangaroos' hope for a sweep of shutouts, scoring two runs on four straight hits in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 2-1 walkoff victory.
"Keller is a great team with really good pitching," Weatherford coach Jason Lee said. "I thought our kids competed very well in some tight games this week. Mason Hilton, Blake Burrows and Pierce Morris all pitched pitched well during the week. If we can keep getting pitching like they gave us we will be a tough team to beat."
Hilton hurled a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks in the Kangaroos' victory. Burrows and Morris combined to surrender six hits with six strikeouts and one walk in the rematch.
The split left the Kangaroos 1-1 in District (9-9 overall) as is Keller (12-4-2 overall).
▪ KELLER 2, WEATHERFORD 1
Weatherford pitching: Blake Burrows 4.1 innings, 0 earned runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts; Pierce Morris 1.2 innings, 4 hits, 2 earned runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts.
Weatherford leading hitters: Lukas Loran 2 hits; Nick Rodriguez 1 hit, RBI.
Weatherford record: 9-9, 1-1 in District 3-6A.
▪ ALEDO 9, HASLET EATON 5
Winning pitcher: Trevor Stone 3 innings, 3 hits, 2 earned runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Aledo leading hitters: Hunter Rosson 2 hits, double, 2 RBI; Michael Alvarez 2 hits, double; Gehrig Mosiello 2 hits; Garrison Berkley 2 doubles, 2 RBI.
Aledo record: 16-3, 2-0 in District 6-5A.
▪ PEASTER 8, EASTLAND 0
Winning pitcher: Evan Hafley 7 innings, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts.
Peaster leading hitters: Hafley 3 hits; Ryan Schult 2 hits, 3 RBI; Devin Alvey 2 hits, double; Preston Hardin 2 hits, 2 RBI.
Peaster record: 11-4-1, 1-1 in District 7-3A.
Comments