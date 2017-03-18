Lady Roos miss playoffs in final game

The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos needed two things to happen on the final day of the regular season to make the playoffs.
Unfortunately, neither did.
The Lady Kangaroos needed a victory at Keller Central. They lost 4-0.
Along with that, they needed Abilene to lose to Keller Fossil Ridge. They didn't, winning 6-1.
The combination left the Lady Kangaroos with a 4-7-1 record in District 3-6A (10-7-1 overall). They finished a game behind Abilene. Actually, the loss eliminated the Lady Kangaroos regardless of the other outcome as Abilene held the tie-break advantage.
It is the first time in four seasons the Lady Roos have missed the postseason.
"Very proud of the character of my girls," Weatherford coach Tyler Kernon said. "We were in sixth place at the turn. Had lost a lot of big games by big numbers, but they never quit.
"They understood how playing these good teams wide open was going to lead to big wins for them, but it was the only way for us to learn. We took big defeats, but going into the second round we were able to get into playoff contention. Can't say enough about the character they showed in a very trying year."
The Lady Roos will graduate 10 seniors and have nine returning players.
BOYS
▪ KELLER CENTRAL 3, WEATHERFORD 1
The Kangaroos ended the season with a home loss, finishing with an 8-12-1 overall record and 2-10 in District 3-6A.
Waki Ebake scored a late goal for Weatherford, assisted by Vincent Santibanez.
The Kangaroos will lose only three players to graduation.
