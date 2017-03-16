Poolville hangs 30 on Bryson

They don't play football at Poolville High School.
But then, some football teams didn't score as many points in any game this season as the Monarchs baseball team did in defeating Bryson 30-3 on the road, Tuesday.
Yes, 30, as in more points than the Atlanta Falcons scored in losing the Super Bowl. Three more runs than either the Chicago Cubs or Cleveland Indians scored in the seven-game 2016 World Series (each scored 27).
The Monarchs (8-7) followed that victory by defeating Graford 7-3 at home Wednesday. Both were District 13-2A games, lifting the Monarchs to 2-0 in league play.
"I have never been a part of this many runs," Poolville coach Doug McCollough said.
"To have an explosion of offense like this shows how much growth we have made over the last five years. Our seniors have led the way at the dish."
Roy McCleery is hitting over .500 for the Monarchs, along with Amzie Dunn and Ruben Rodriguez on his coattails. Sophomore Christian Rushing is also hitting over .450.
"These kids have been impressive at the plate this year, and the game against Bryson they were locked in," McCollough said. "It was a lot of fun."
The Monarchs pounded out 16 hits. They also took advantage of 15 Bryson errors. Poolville scored 11 runs in the second inning and 10 in the fourth.
Not to be lost in the offensive outburst, Dunn pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and a walk.
Elsewhere, Brock remained undefeated in District 7-3A with a 12-2 home win against Millsap.
POOLVILLE 30, BRYSON 3
▪ Winning pitcher: Amzie Dunn 5 innings, 2 hits, 0 earned runs, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts.
▪ Poolville leading hitters: Ruben Rodriguez 3 hits, triple, RBI; Christian Rushing 3 hits, double, 4 RBI; Andrew Booth 3 hits, triple; Christopher Tunnell double, walk, 2 RBI; Dunn 2 hits; Roy McCleery 1 hit, 3 RBI.
POOLVILLE 7, GRAFORD 3
▪ Winning pitcher: Rodriguez 7 innings, 6 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts.
▪ Poolville leading hitters: Rodriguez triple; McCleery 3 hits, 2 RBI; Parker Hawkins 2 hits.
▪ Poolville record: 8-7, 2-0 in District 13-2A.
BROCK 12, MILLSAP 2
▪ Winning pitcher: Christian Stites 4 innings, 5 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
▪ Brock leading hitters: Trent Patino double, 2 RBI; Cole Lightfoot 2 hits, triple, 2 RBI; Noah Nye 2 hits, RBI; Parker Bounds double, RBI; Stites 2 hits, double, 2 RBI.
▪ Millsap leading hitter: Thomas Jordan 2 hits, RBI.
▪ Brock record: 10-3-1, 2-0 in District 7-3A.
TOLAR 4, MILLSAP 3
▪ Millsap leading hitter: Matt Bradshaw double.
▪ Millsap record: 3-7-1, 0-2 in District 7-3A.
