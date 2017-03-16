Ladycats let one slip away on road

The Aledo Ladycats fell to 2-2 in District 6-5A (10-9 overall) as they dropped a back-and-forth contest at Haslet Eaton Wednesday.
The Ladycats fell despite outhitting Eaton 13-10 and having fewer errors (1-2). However, Eaton had more extra-base hits (5-3), more walks (4-2) and left fewer runners on base (8-10).
Eaton won with three runs scored in the bottom of the sixth. It came after Aledo had scored twice in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie the game. The Ladycats led 2-0 after the top of the second, Eaton tied it at 2 in the bottom, took a 3-2 lead in the third and extended it to 5-2 after four.
Megan Reynolds led Aledo with three hits, including a double, home run and a pair of RBI. Bailee Whitener also had three hits.
Elsewhere, the Weatherford Lady Kangaroos fell to 0-3 in District 3-6A (7-13 overall), falling at home to Abilene despite three hits by Grace Davis.
HASLET EATON 8, ALEDO 5
Aledo leading hitters: Megan Reynolds 3 hits, double, home run, 2 RBI; Bailee Whitener 3 hits; Lindsey McElroy 2 hits, triple, walk; Sydney Morris 2 hits, walk, RBI.
Aledo record: 10-9, 2-2 in District 6-5A.
WEATHERFORD 7, ABILENE 1
Weatherford leading hitter: Grace Davis 3 hits.
Weatherford record: 7-13, 0-3 in District 3-6A.
